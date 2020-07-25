General Jeff Harrigian: Air superiority is critical to the US Air Force, but our enemies are gaining ground

The United States Air Force is a powerful force today. To continue to be so, a prioritized investment is required. Failure to do so will cost our nation its advantage over our adversaries.

Every day, the United States' joint team in Europe studies the actions and messages of our adversaries. We see your investments, tests and operations. One thing that is very clear is that our adversaries are gaining ground in their ability to threaten us from the air, both at home and abroad. If not addressed, we will soon see a day when we will fight to achieve air parity, let alone air superiority. Parity is unacceptable.

Since the Cold War, we have enjoyed an undisputed air environment where we freely owned the highlands, largely due to the air superiority investments we made after the Vietnam War. Today, as we look at what will threaten our nation and transition to an era of great power competition, we must prioritize our investment in air superiority.

Air superiority is critical to the success of coalition and joint operations. Fighting an enemy wielding precision weapons is complex enough. Doing so without a superior, capable, and deadly airline insurance policy is unimaginable.

Air control allows our joint team freedom of maneuver while forcing our opponents to spend more time looking up than looking forward. It is essential to win.

So what do we need?

First, we must recognize that this is a joint problem, not an Air Force problem. As we build, we must remind ourselves that air superiority is critical to joint and coalition success.

An integrated and interoperable force increases the efficiency and effectiveness of any air coalition. Any future development must integrate and interact with our broader team to achieve shared dominance in any battle space.

Second, we must look at our history of innovation as we build the flight plan to ensure air superiority for the future. To achieve this, we must ensure that the next phase of sensors and triggers is fully integrated with the capabilities of our allies and partners, and vice versa.

Enhanced capabilities must be combined with improved decision support tools to stay one step ahead of our adversaries. Future war will unfold rapidly, so we must be prepared to operate at high speed.

Third, as the previous architecture develops, we must not forget that the mass is an important principle of war. We must put number capabilities in the hands of our Airmen, numbers that allow them to master. The development of deeper weapons and arsenals must be aggressively pursued.

Finally, it's time to get moving. After 29 years of facing adversaries who do not have credible air forces, we have become comfortable operating from large, fixed bases … bases that adversaries can easily attack. Iran's attacks on Saudi Arabia and Iraq are the canaries at the air superiority coal mine.

Our adversaries should no longer have the luxury of targeting if we want to achieve and maintain air superiority. We must invest in enabling synchronized distributed forces and new methods of dispersed command and control, both of which are necessary to maintain the effectiveness of our combat power.

The air superiority that our nation has enjoyed for decades is no longer assured. Like freedom, you have to fight for it.

We must have a force that can compete, deter and win against close adversaries in 2030 and beyond. In deliberating difficult tax decisions, we must first of all provide our nation with air superiority, both at home and abroad.

There is no time in the foreseeable future when we can afford to prioritize air superiority, competition or war. It is the primary mission of the U.S. Air Force.

We fly … we fight … and with continued prioritization of air superiority as our primary mission, we will win.