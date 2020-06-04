General John Allen, anti-ISIS envoy under Obama, criticizes Trump in an opinion piece on foreign policy

President TrumpMonday's words and actions – rant against the "weak" governors and mayors, then holding a Bible outside a historic church near the White House – may have marked "the beginning of the end" of American democracy, a retired four-star marine corps general writes in an opinion piece.

"The fall of the United States into illiberalism may well have started on June 1, 2020," said John Allen, who served as special envoy for the global alliance against ISIS under former president Barack Obama And now he heads the Brookings Institution think tank, he writes in Foreign Policy magazine. Remember the date. It may well indicate the beginning of the end of the American experiment. "

Allen's article appeared the same day as two other American military figures: current Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and former Defense Secretary James Mattis also publicly criticized the president.

TRUMP FIRE AFTER MATTIS CONDEMNS HIS "MOCA" OF THE CONSTITUTION: "GLAD HE'S GONE!"

Earlier Wednesday, Esper told reporters at a morning press conference that he opposed to invoking the Law of Insurrection in order to deploy US military personnel. USA to quell the violent protests that have erupted in the US USA in reaction to the death of May 25, George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Then later, Mattis, in an interview published by The Atlantic magazine, broke into Trump, accusing the President of deliberately trying to divide the nation.

& # 39; On thin ice & # 39 ;?

Esper was said to be "on ice" after his public separation from the President, Politico reported, citing unnamed officials from the Trump administration. But at a White House press conference, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany declined to discuss Esper's position with the president.

"If (Trump) loses confidence in Secretary Esper, I am sure everyone will be the first to know," McEnany told reporters, according to Mediaite.org. "Right now, Secretary Esper is Secretary Esper."

ESPER SAYS THAT IT IS OPPOSED TO USE THE INSURRECTION LAW TO SEND THE MILITARY TO WHAT

As for Mattis, his comments drew a set of Twitter messages directly from the president.

"Probably the only thing Barack Obama and I have in common is that we both had the honor of firing Jim Mattis, the most overrated general in the world," Trump wrote "I asked for his resignation letter and I felt great about it. His nickname was & # 39; Chaos & # 39 ;, which I didn't like, and I changed it to & # 39; Mad Dog & # 39 ;.

"His main strength was not military, but personal public relations. I gave him a new life, things to do and battles to win, but he rarely 'brought home the bacon'. I didn't like his style of & # 39; leadership & # 39; or much more about him, and many others agree. I'm glad he's gone! "

Allen's accusations

In his article, Allen cites three reasons why Trump's words and actions on Monday were "remarkable."

First, Allen writes: “Donald Trump expressed only the worst condolences for the murder of George Floyd, but he also said nothing about the fundamental and underlying reasons for the unrest: systemic racism and inequality, a historical absence of respect, and a denial of Justice. . "

He accuses Trump of viewing Floyd's crisis only "as a black problem," despite broader related social problems, and "an opportunity to use force to present himself as a" law and order "president."

Second, Allen accuses Trump of viewing everyone involved in the riot as "an enemy" even though the perpetrators of violence, destruction and looting are "minuscule in numbers."

"The vast majority of people protesting on the streets are justifiably furious at the murder of George Floyd," Allen writes, "but they are even angrier at the widespread injustice, mass incarceration, frequent false arrests, and institutionalized devaluation of black lives. " and property. "

Third, Allen claims, Trump claimed to be an "ally of peaceful protesters," but sent the riot police and troops to violently wipe out peaceful protesters from Lafayette Park near the White House for Trump and other members of his administration could safely walk to St. John's Episcopal Church "will pose there for a photo shoot."

In a national moment of crisis, Allen addsTrump as "failed to show sympathy, empathy, compassion, or understanding, some of the traits the nation now needs from its highest office."

In summary, Allen writes: "Monday was horrible for the United States and its democracy."

As of Thursday morning, the president had not commented on Allen's article.

But during a Wednesday night interview with Sean Spicer on Newsmax, the president seemed to lower his earlier tone about sending the military into US cities. USA

"I don't think we have to do it," Trump said, although he noted that he retained "very strong powers to do it" if necessary.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this story.