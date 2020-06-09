Genetic Study Suggests Coronavirus Arrived in California Multiple Times

It's a little analysis, but it helps paint a picture of how some cases can turn into a pandemic, and how quick action can stop the spread, said Dr. Charles Chiu, professor of laboratory medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. , who led the study team.
"Probably a passenger brought him on board," Chiu told CNN.
The strain that infected passengers and crew on two ocean liner trips was the same strain that was widely circulated in Washington state and elsewhere, Chiu added.
Conversely, another outbreak was stopped with three people. A patient in Solano County infected two healthcare workers who cared for her, and transmission stopped there.
"That was it. It was an outbreak of three individuals," Chiu said. In that case, contact tracing and rapid isolation of new cases halted the spread, he said.
For the study, Chiu and colleagues examined viral samples taken from 36 patients in nine California counties. Genomes were sequenced directly from the samples using a new method called MSSPE (spiked initiator enrichment metagenomic sequencing).
They were able to use this sequence to identify each strain that infected each of the 36 patients and compare them to other known circulating virus strain sequences. Scientists freely share this information so they can track the spread of the pandemic.
"We discovered that there have been multiple introductions into California of different lineages of the virus," Chiu said. At least in the first few weeks after the coronavirus appeared in the US. In the USA, it did not spread freely throughout the state, but was introduced again and again in separate incidents.
"It shows that there were several different sparks that landed in Northern California, many of which vanished probably due to a combination of public health measures and luck," evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey, who was not involved in the study, told CNN. .
Chiu said he hopes the gene sequencing method can eventually be adapted to make rapid genome sequences directly from patients when they are first tested, to help public health officials track the spread of the virus and its spread. origin.
The findings, he said, show many missed opportunities to stop the virus when it was planted multiple times in California.
"We simply did not have the infrastructure to do the detection that would have been necessary," Chiu said.
The results also show that travel restrictions can work if they are started early enough and carefully observed.
"Social distancing interventions, such as the & # 39; shelter-in-place & # 39; directive issued by the Governor of California on March 20, 2020, can help stop the spread of one community to another," wrote the equipment.