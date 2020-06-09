Genetic Study Suggests Coronavirus Arrived in California Multiple Times





The report, published in the journal Science on Monday, also indicates that at least one cruise outbreak started with a single-person-borne virus infected with a strain of the virus that spread in Washington state early in the pandemic.

It's a little analysis, but it helps paint a picture of how some cases can turn into a pandemic, and how quick action can stop the spread, said Dr. Charles Chiu, professor of laboratory medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. , who led the study team.

For example, the outbreak that infected more than 700 people with coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in February this year, killing nine of them, almost certainly started with a single case, Chiu said.

"Probably a passenger brought him on board," Chiu told CNN.