Genius Bar Index: how Apple Stores tracks reopening

Arguably, the retail stores of America's most valuable company have become a kind of barometer of how the pandemic is affecting different parts of the country, and the cycle of reopening start and stop in various regions.
Apple (AAPL) has a large presence in the United States, with 271 stores nationwide in almost every state. And with an unmatched stack of cash, the company can afford to be more reactive, closing stores earlier and keeping them closed longer, if necessary.
Apple It closed all of its stores in the United States in mid-March, reopened a little over 100 of them in late May, and then closed more than 70 of them again in mid-June, including all outlets in Florida and Texas.
CNN Business created a map to track Apple Store closings in the US, offering another window into the ongoing health crisis, and the health of the country's economy.
There is a precedent for the use of artificial establishments to help track the impact of natural disasters.
In 2004, an official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was tracking the damage caused by a hurricane in Florida when he realized that the Waffle House breakfast chain could serve as an indicator of how badly an area had been hit. Waffle House restaurants are known to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the year, and to reopen quickly, with a limited menu if necessary, after being forced to close due to a storm.
Thus, the Waffle House Index was born. And while FEMA uses its closures primarily to track storm damage, the restaurant chain hasn't been immune to the coronavirus, either – it recently closed 420 of its nearly 2,000 stores due to the pandemic, but kept others open in limited capacity.
Meanwhile, Apple has closed about a third of its stores in the United States. This is where they are.