Genius Bar Index: how Apple Stores tracks reopening

Arguably, the retail stores of America's most valuable company have become a kind of barometer of how the pandemic is affecting different parts of the country, and the cycle of reopening start and stop in various regions.

Apple ( AAPL ) has a large presence in the United States, with 271 stores nationwide in almost every state. And with an unmatched stack of cash, the company can afford to be more reactive, closing stores earlier and keeping them closed longer, if necessary.

Apple It closed all of its stores in the United States in mid-March, reopened a little over 100 of them in late May, and then closed more than 70 of them again in mid-June, including all outlets in Florida and Texas.

CNN Business created a map to track Apple Store closings in the US, offering another window into the ongoing health crisis, and the health of the country's economy.