Geoffrey Berman, Manhattan federal prosecutor expelled by Barr, to testify before the House panel

Berman appears behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss his firing as a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, which has investigated several associates of President Donald Trump. Berman was fired after initially rejecting Barr's request that he resign during a meeting in New York, sparking chaotic and confusing 24 hours in the most powerful prosecution outside of Washington.

Last month, the panel held a public hearing in which two current Justice Department prosecutors, including a former member of Mueller's team, accused Barr of politicizing the sentence of Trump's old friend, Roger Stone, and meddling in Antitrust investigations related to the cannabis industry. The committee has also lined up a witness who filed a whistleblower complaint with the Justice Department inspector general to testify about the conduct of an investigation into Walmart and opioids.

Some Democrats have urged the House to initiate impeachment proceedings against Barr, but President Nancy Pelosi ended that conversation last month and said that Democrats should "solve our problems by going to the polls."

Barr and Trump's Republican allies in Congress have dismissed the allegations of politicization. Barr's spokeswoman, Kerri Kupec, dismissed Barr's impeachment calls as "something political."

"If people have a problem with Bill Barr going back to the Justice Department to restore a justice system, not a two-tier system, I think that says a lot more about the critics than the attorney general," said Kupec. He said in an interview last month on "Fox and Friends".

Thursday's hearing is Berman's first public appearance since his abrupt and tumultuous departure.

In June, Barr attempted to oust Berman from his post by issuing a press release on Friday night that said Berman was "resigning." That same day, however, Berman and Barr had met privately in person at a Manhattan hotel, where Barr asked him to leave his post, and Berman refused.

That night, after Barr's press release, Berman issued his own statement, saying that Barr's announcement was the first he heard about his alleged departure. "I did not resign and have no intention of resigning from my position," Berman wrote.

The following afternoon, Barr said in a letter that he had asked Trump to fire Berman, and that Trump had agreed to do so. Barr gave no justification for wanting Berman eliminated.

The bitter episode was a hasty and disorderly ending to Berman's tenure, but his tensions with Barr extended almost to the beginning of Barr's leadership. The two clashed over specific cases, in particular the prosecution of Turkish bank Halkbank, but their relationship also suffered due to more general concerns, including Barr's attempt to micromanage certain issues.

Under Berman, the Manhattan US Attorney's office had prosecuted or investigated a number of high-profile, politically sensitive issues, including the case against former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen and an ongoing investigation of Trump confidant Rudy Giuliani. In the months leading up to Berman's departure, prosecutors at the office had raised suspicions that Barr was channeling other politically sensitive cases to the offices of other federal prosecutors.

Berman's successor is his former deputy, Audrey Strauss, who is now the United States' acting attorney for the Southern District of New York. Initially, Barr sought to install Craig Carpenito, a prosecutor close to Barr who is now the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, to act as Berman's acting replacement.

Berman said in a statement that he had agreed to leave "in light of Attorney General Barr's decision to respect the normal operation of the law."

Judicial Chamber President Jerry Nadler said at last month's hearing that Berman's firing was part of a pattern of misconduct involving Barr.

"If this had been an isolated incident, if the attorney general had simply misjudged the situation and thought Berman would go silent, then we could attribute this episode to a simple lack of communication and incompetence," said the New York Democrat. "But make no mistake: This was not an isolated incident."

Barr is slated to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on July 28 for a general oversight hearing, in what will be his first appearance before the panel since his confirmation as attorney general in February 2019.