Geoffrey Berman, powerful US prosecutor in New York, resigns, says Barr

Attorney General William Barr said in a statement that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to replace him.
Berman's unexpected departure is likely to attract scrutiny within the US attorney's office. USA And among career prosecutors.
Barr was in New York on Friday, according to the Justice Department. It is unclear whether he met with Berman, and the Justice Department declined to say whether Berman was asked to resign.
Tensions between the New York and Washington offices have grown with Berman and Barr arguing over the handling of some cases, including the indictment of the Turkish bank Halkbank.
Last fall, Justice Department officials discussed Berman's replacement with Ed O & # 39; Callaghan, a top official, but then prosecutors charged associates Rudy Guiliani, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, a move that seemed to extend Berman's tenure.
Berman has been an American attorney for Manhattan since 2018. Under his leadership, the office prosecuted former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and investigates Giuliani.
Berman's replacement, Clayton, has never been a prosecutor. Before Trump nominated him for the SEC position, he was a corporate attorney at Sullivan & Cromwell. If confirmed, Clayton would be the first non-prosecutor to lead SDNY.
Barr said Trump appointed Craig Carpenito, currently the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, to act as the United States' acting attorney for the Southern District of New York until Clayton is confirmed. Carpentio will begin the role on July 3.
