Geoffrey Berman, powerful US prosecutor in New York, resigns, says Barr

Attorney General William Barr said in a statement that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to replace him.

Berman's unexpected departure is likely to attract scrutiny within the US attorney's office. USA And among career prosecutors.

Barr was in New York on Friday, according to the Justice Department. It is unclear whether he met with Berman, and the Justice Department declined to say whether Berman was asked to resign.

Tensions between the New York and Washington offices have grown with Berman and Barr arguing over the handling of some cases, including the indictment of the Turkish bank Halkbank.