Geoffrey Berman, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, resigns

WASHINGTON – The American lawyer who oversaw key prosecutions of President Donald Trump's allies and an investigation into Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani abruptly left his post on Friday.

Geoffrey S. Berman will resign as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. The office is one of the nation's top districts, handling major mafia and terror cases over the years.

It was unclear why Berman left his post after serving more than two years. The announcement was made late on Friday and came after Barr visited New York City to meet with local police officials. And Trump is nominating the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission for the position, a practically inexperienced lawyer as a federal prosecutor.

But the departure comes days after allegations emerged from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton that Trump attempted to interfere in a Southern District investigation into the Turkish Halkbank in an effort to close deals with Turkish President Recep. Tayyip Erdoğan.

The reorganization is likely to spark further questions from congressional Democrats who accused Barr of politicizing the Justice Department and acting more as Trump's personal attorney than as the nation's top law enforcement officer.

"It doesn't sound like" giving up, "" Preet Bharara, the former United States attorney-general there, he said in a tweet on Friday. "Why does a president get rid of his own federal prosecutor elected in SDNY on Friday night, less than 5 months before the election?"

Trump intends to nominate SEC President Jay Clayton for the position, Barr said. The American attorney in New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, will serve as the acting American attorney in Manhattan starting July 3, he said.

Before taking the reins of the SEC, Clayton was a well-connected Wall Street attorney who represented and advised several major companies, including Goldman Sacks, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, and UBS.

The office has prosecuted several Trump associates, including former Trump personal lawyer and repairman Michael Cohen, who served a prison sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance crimes, and has also been investigating Giuliani and his associates. He had refrained from directly supervising Cohen's investigation for reasons that were never disclosed.

Berman also oversaw the prosecution of two Florida businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were associated with Giuliani and linked to Ukraine's impeachment investigation. The men were charged in October with federal campaign financing violations, including concealing the origin of a $ 325,000 donation to a group that supports Trump's reelection.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani's business, including whether he did not register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the investigation. The people were not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bolton's revelation, excerpts of which were released by the media this week, included details on how Trump attempted to strike a deal to halt SDNY's investigation into whether Halkbank violated U.S. sanctions against Iran to free an American pastor. imprisoned in Turkey. Six weeks after the pastor's release, Bolton writes that in a call with Erdogan, "Trump later told Erdogan that he would take care of things, explaining that prosecutors in the Southern District were not his people, but Obama's people, a problem that would be solved. " when they were replaced by their people. "The episode occurred months after Berman assumed the role of US prosecutor.

A Republican who contributed to the President's election campaign, Berman worked for the same law firm as Giuliani and was put on the job by the Trump administration. But as a U.S. attorney, he won over some skeptics after chasing Trump's allies.

Berman was appointed by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions in January 2018, months after Bharara was fired after refusing to resign along with dozens of other federal prosecutors named by President Barack Obama.

Three months later, FBI agents raided Cohen's offices, an act the president denounced as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Berman has taken a direct hand in other investigations that have angered Trump.

His office cited Trump's inaugural committee for a wide range of documents as part of an investigation into various potential crimes, including possible illegal contributions by foreigners to inaugural events.

And weeks before the 2018 midterm elections, Berman announced insider trading charges against a fervent Trump supporter, Republican Rep. Chris Collins. Collins, who represented western New York, has since resigned.

Under Berman's tenure, his office also filed charges against Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits related to Trump. Avenatti was convicted in February of trying to extort Nike after prosecutors said he threatened to use his media access to damage Nike's reputation and stock price unless the sportswear giant paid him until $ 25 million.