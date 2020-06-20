George Floyd: A Second Officer Is Released From Jail On Bail

J Alexander Kueng's bail was $ 750,000 and he was released from the Hennepin County Jail on Friday night for "bail and parole."

Kueng was one of four officers involved in Floyd's arrest on Memorial Day on suspicion of using a counterfeit $ 20 bill. The arrest led to Floyd's death, sparking global protests against racial injustice and police misconduct.

Another officer, Thomas Lane, 37, was released earlier this month on bail of $ 750,000.

Floyd's death was captured on video by viewers. The footage showed then-officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd's neck while he was on the ground in front of a police vehicle. Floyd repeatedly said he was unable to breathe and was pronounced dead in a hospital.