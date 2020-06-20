George Floyd: A Second Officer Is Released From Jail On Bail

J Alexander Kueng's bail was $ 750,000 and he was released from the Hennepin County Jail on Friday night for "bail and parole."
Kueng was one of four officers involved in Floyd's arrest on Memorial Day on suspicion of using a counterfeit $ 20 bill. The arrest led to Floyd's death, sparking global protests against racial injustice and police misconduct.
Another officer, Thomas Lane, 37, was released earlier this month on bail of $ 750,000.
Floyd's death was captured on video by viewers. The footage showed then-officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd's neck while he was on the ground in front of a police vehicle. Floyd repeatedly said he was unable to breathe and was pronounced dead in a hospital.
Chauvin was charged with second degree murder. The other three officers at the scene, Lane, Kueng, and Tou Thao, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings.
Chauvin's bail was set at $ 1.25 million. Like his three colleagues, he was offered a reduced bond of $ 1 million if he accepts certain conditions, including the fact that he does not work in security or law enforcement, has no contact with Floyd's family, does not leave Minnesota, and turn in all firearms and permits. If he pays the bond, his release would be supervised.
The other three officers were held on $ 1 million bail, but could be reduced to $ 750,000 with conditions.
Chauvin and Thao remain in custody.