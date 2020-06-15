George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protest across the United States and the world – live updates

Jim Bueerman, former president of the Police Foundation, spoke to CNN about the death of Rayshard Brooks, who was shot dead by police in Atlanta.

The Bodycam video was released by the Atlanta Police Department and shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting.

"I think this video shows how quickly what is beginning as a very casual and very cordial interaction between Mr. Brooks and the officers can get off the rails," Bueerman said. "One of the things that was surprising was that they didn't tell him that he was under arrest, at least in the video I watched. They just grabbed him. They told him to put his hands behind his back."

Brooks' death sparked protests and led to the sudden resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields. The officer who shot Brooks, identified by police as Garrett Rolfe, has been fired and there are questions about whether the officers will face charges.

"You have a few questions to ask yourself. Obviously, some of the things that Mr. Brooks did were not right: stealing the gun from the officers, that's probably a felony. But they knew who he was, they knew where to find him. Yes they have to do it, they can let it go, catch it later. All these factors are going to come into play, "Bueerman said.

Reform or training could help in this situation: "If you go back to the beginning of the incident, it looks like you will probably be arrested for drunk driving. First of all, you have to tell him, that's part of the escalation, that you have to tell people what I'm about to do. When you put your hands up about someone and you don't tell them why, especially if they've been drinking, sometimes they panic, "Bueerman said.