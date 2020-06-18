George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protest across the United States and the world – live updates

British Chancellor Dominic Raab walks in central London on April 21. Isabel Infantes / AFP / Getty Images

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he has "full respect" for the Black Lives Matter movement, after saying that "taking the knee" felt more like a symbol of subjugation than liberation.

"I have full respect for the Black Lives Matter movement and the problems that drive them," Raab said on Twitter.

"If people want to kneel, it is their choice and I respect it. We all have to unite to face any discrimination and social injustice."

Earlier on Thursday, Raab told British radio station TalkRadio that "taking the knee" seemed to have its origin in the television series "Game of Thrones".

The gesture is associated with the Black Lives Matter movement and American football player Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick knelt during the US national anthem. USA Before the NFL games in 2016, as a protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

Protesters from around the world have "knelt" in demonstrations against racism and police brutality, caused by the death of George Floyd.

Raab was responding to the decision of the Premier League players and match officials to kneel before Wednesday night's game marking the return of the football season.

"I understand this sense of frustration and unease that is fueling the Black Lives Matter movement," Raab told TalkRadio.

I have to say about this from the knee: I don't know, maybe it has a broader history, but it seems to have been taken from the 'Game of Thrones', it seems to me a symbol of subjugation and subordination. that one of liberation and emancipation. I understand that people feel differently about this. "

Raab added that he would only fall in love with two people: "The queen and the lady when I asked her to marry me."

Opposition lawmaker David Lammy strongly criticized Raab's initial comments.

"This is not only insulting to the #BlackLivesMatter movement, it is deeply embarrassing for Dominic Raab," Lammy wrote on Twitter.

"He is supposed to be the UK Foreign Secretary."