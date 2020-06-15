George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protest across the United States and the world – live updates

The Brooks family lawyer Justin Miller told CNN's Ana Cabrera on Sunday that the first comment from a police officer after the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks is "very disturbing."

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN "We actually have a chance to hear the officer's first statement after the shooting. And what the officer said is not that his life was saved. What he said was : "I received it. & # 39;"

Miller said he and the family are aware of the "I have it" statement.

That was very disturbing for me, my partner Chris and Tamika, his widow. Very disturbing, "Miller said.

Miller also discussed the autopsy, saying they have not seen the report, but that they know some of the things that will be in it.

"We know that he was shot twice in the back. One in the middle of the back and one in the buttocks, and those shots ended up killing him," Miller said.

Regarding the charges, Miller said, "This is a bit different from saying George Floyd's murder because it is still a murder, but the legalities just fall differently when there is a fight and a laser gun and then a person who she runs away and is killed. "

As for what Miller expects the charges to be, he said, "It probably won't be murder."

"That's a very difficult thing to carry," said Miller. "You know, you just look at all the other cases that were a little bit clearer and, you know, just as deadly to the client, and they weren't charged with murder."

Miller said they were good people and city leaders are taking steps "to mitigate the problems."

"But it is not justice, and we really do not believe it can be justice because a man's life was taken, the children lost a father and a wife lost a husband."