George Floyd, BLM protests take place on 3 continents

Protests sparked by the George Floyd protests in the US USA They have taken root on three continents as people from Paris to Seoul demand justice for Floyd, police reforms, and an end to racism in the United States, as well as in their own home countries.

What started as protests in states scattered across the United States has grown into a global movement. Tens of thousands were seen on Saturday in cities across Asia, Europe and Australia, peacefully gathering and protesting the now familiar chants of "I can't breathe," "Without justice, without peace (****) the police," and "Black." Lives Matter. "

Protesters also chanted the name of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in Minneapolis who was allegedly killed by police after an officer knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Video footage of the entire incident became the spark of the current movement.

The video struck a chord in black communities around the world, taking protesters to the streets of Berlin, Paris, London and other cities in Europe.

“I was born in French the day we celebrated our country. But on a daily basis, I don't feel like this country will accept me, "said Marie Djedje, a 14-year-old Parisian." I know I'm going to have to fight twice as hard as the others. But I'm ready. "

Paris tried to discourage the protests due to concerns about the coronavirus, but the protests continued as locals compared their own difficulties to Floyd's. Jessica Corandi, a 37-year-old Paris metro driver, cried when she saw Floyd's video.

Chris Trabot, who works for the Paris City Hall, described how Floyd's death prompted him to finally protest for the first time in his life. She was born in Martinique, a French territory, and described to The Associated Press how she faced racism because of the color of her skin when her family moved to the continent, a treatment that she sees reflected in her daughter, who has been the target of classmates than make fun of your hair.

Munich police reported that 20,000 people had gathered to protest, while thousands more participated in Frankfurt and Cologne. The UK has seen tens of thousands go to Green Park, Parliament Square and the streets along the River Thames in London, while 15,000 more took to the streets of Manchester, England, and 2,000 in Cardiff, Wales.

The protests have struck a particular chord in Australia, which has a small indigenous population of about 3 percent of First Peoples representing about 27 percent of the prison population, according to Independent Australia.

The First Towns also suffer from above average poor rates of infant mortality and health, with lower life expectancies. Protesters in Brisbane demanded that the indigenous flag be raised above the police station.

In Seoul, protesters gathered in black masks and shirts and posters with "George Floyd Rest in Peace" and "Koreans for the Black Life Issue."

"I urge the United States government to stop the violent crackdown on (United States) protesters and listen to their voices," said Jihoon Shim, one of the organizers of the rally. "I also want to urge the South Korean government to show its support for its fight (against racism)."

While many are concerned about the increase in the coronavirus pandemic due to the protests, some, such as Andrew Francis, a black man from London, see the current fight for racial equality as "more important."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We want change so that our children and our children's children can have equality within the United Kingdom, the United States, throughout the world."

Associated Press contributed to this report.