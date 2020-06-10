George Floyd, Derek Chauvin struggled while working security at a nightclub, says former co-worker

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

George Floyd and Derek Chauvin reportedly "hit heads" while working together in security at a nightclub years before their fatal encounter.

A former co-worker at The New Rodeo on Lake Street in south Minneapolis revealed the duo's alleged unstable story in an interview with CBS News.

The tension, David Pinney told the media, "has a lot to do with Derek being extremely aggressive within the club with some of the sponsors, which was a problem."

The club's owner, Maya Santamaría, had previously told local KSTP that Floyd and Chauvin overlapped in turns on popular music nights in the past year.

Santamaría said Chauvin was on duty outside, acting as the "off-duty police" on the sidewalk for 17 years, while Floyd worked inside.

She also said she wasn't sure if Floyd and Chauvin knew each other, but Pinney was confident that they did.

Pinney told CBS that Chauvin "knew him … pretty well," referring to Floyd.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree murder in Floyd's death on May 25.

Chauvin was initially charged with third-degree murder, but the charges were updated after a protest by Floyd's family and other supporters. The Floyd family's attorney, Benjamin Crump, had even called for first-degree murder charges since they learned that the two worked together.

Before the third-degree murder to second-degree murder charges were updated, he had told CBS News that "we believe (Chauvin) knew who George Floyd was."

