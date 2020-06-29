George Floyd: Former Minneapolis Cops Expected to Appear in Court Monday

Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's death on May 25, will appear remotely via video, known as ITV.
J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane, who are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders, will appear in person.
No cameras will be allowed in court on Monday.
Chauvin's bail was set at $ 1.25 million or $ 1 million under certain conditions, while the bail for Kueng, Thao and Lane was set at $ 1 million each or $ 750,000 under certain conditions. Chauvin, 44, and Thao, 34, remain in custody, according to prison records, and Lane, 37, and Kueng, 26, have been released on parole.
The hearing comes more than a month after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground and pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes when Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe." Lane and Kueng helped contain Floyd, while Thao was nearby.
Autopsies performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office and by an independent autopsy commissioned by the family concluded that Floyd's death was a homicide, although they differ in what caused it.
The police murder, captured on video from viewers, sparked worldwide protests against racism and police brutality as part of the "Black Lives Matter" movement, and about two-thirds of Americans say they support the protests.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired the four officers and called Floyd's death "murder."
"Mr. George Floyd's tragic death was not due to lack of training: the training was there. Chauvin knew what he was doing," Arradondo said in a statement.
"The officers knew what was happening, one intentionally caused it and the others could not prevent it. This was murder, it was not lack of training," he said.
Chauvin had been a police officer in the Minneapolis Police Department for almost 19 years. Kueng was on his third shift as an officer, Lane had been in the police force for four days, and Thao had been an MPD officer since 2012.