George Floyd: Former Minneapolis Cops Expected to Appear in Court Monday

Derek Chauvin, charged with second-degree murder in Floyd's death on May 25, will appear remotely via video, known as ITV.

J. Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane, who are accused of aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders, will appear in person.

No cameras will be allowed in court on Monday.

Chauvin's bail was set at $ 1.25 million or $ 1 million under certain conditions, while the bail for Kueng, Thao and Lane was set at $ 1 million each or $ 750,000 under certain conditions. Chauvin, 44, and Thao, 34, remain in custody, according to prison records, and Lane, 37, and Kueng, 26, have been released on parole.