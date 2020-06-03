George Floyd: Protesters defied curfews, but there was less fighting and less chaos in a night of mostly peaceful protests

The eighth night of protests saw less violence, fewer police confrontations, and more acts of civil disobedience.

But that didn't stop thousands of people from showing up to demand justice after the death of George Floyd, who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer crushed him to the ground with his knee to Floyd's neck for 8 minutes. , 46 seconds.

In Philadelphia on Tuesday, the protests culminated in a nine-minute "moment" of silence.

In Los Angeles, A group of protesters knelt with their hands in a sign of peace in front of Mayor Eric Garcetti's house while waiting to be arrested.

In Atlanta, where a police car was set on fire days ago, a large crowd marched peacefully through the same streets.

And after what New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called "coordinated criminal activity" and the looting in parts of the city the night before, Tuesday night's protests seemed completely different, De Blasio said.

People marched through Manhattan, with some store owners, residents, and supporters lined up on the side of the streets and cheering on protesters.

Although there were a few cases of looting, it was not as widespread or chaotic on Monday night.

At one point, protesters trying to cross the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn to Manhattan were blocked by police, who closed the side of the Manhattan Bridge. A confrontation was feared, but police allowed protesters to turn around and leave the bridge back to Brooklyn without arrest.

"We want peace," Joseph Haynes, a protester in Los Angeles, told CNN's Kyung Lah. "Look at all these wonderful people here. Look at us. And this is not just black people."

"He will never see her grow up, graduate. He will never walk her down the hall. If there is a problem that she has and needs her dad, she doesn't have that anymore," Washington said of Floyd's daughter Gianna. "I am here for my baby and I am for George because I want justice for him."

Where is the Floyd case

Floyd's death sparked more than a week of protests, calling for justice in his case and an end to police brutality.

Chauvin was arrested on his death and Floyd's family lawyer Ben Crump said he expects the other three officers at the scene to be charged before Floyd's funeral next week.

"We believe that they should all be charged with some form of serious murder for participating in the horrific murder of George Floyd," Crump said.

An independent autopsy it showed that the knee in Floyd's neck, as well as the knees of two other officers holding him, contributed to his death.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday that the Minnesota Department of Human Rights is launching a civil rights investigation at the Minneapolis Police Department, which will look at practices over the past 10 years.

A press release says the investigation will attempt to determine whether the police engaged in "systemic discriminatory practices towards people of color and will ensure that such practices are stopped."

Chauvin is expected to make his first court appearance on charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on June 8. Floyd's funeral is scheduled for June 9 in Houston.

Conflicts and confrontations.

A night marked by more peaceful demonstrations of civil disobedience was not without confrontation between the police and the protesters.

When Atlanta arrived at 9 p.m. curfew, police deployed tear gas against protesters gathered near the CNN Center who had been marching peacefully throughout the day.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested in Los Angeles, LAPD spokesman Tony Im told CNN. At 10 pm. On Tuesday, the New York police had arrested 40 protesters and expected that number to increase.

After stones and glass were thrown at officers Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers used tear gas on the crowd.

And after President Donald Trump called for tougher efforts against the protests earlier this week, 1,600 active duty soldiers moved to the Washington, DC area to help civil authorities if "The Pentagon confirmed on Tuesday"

Spokeswoman Anne Bettesworth said Tuesday that the Seattle Police Accountability Office received about 14,000 complaints about the behavior of Seattle police officers during protests over the weekend.

Keeping the peace and making changes

Steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the protests, as well as to address concerns at the heart of the protests.

Facebook said on Tuesday that he had closed pages and accounts whose members were arguing about bringing weapons to the protests.

The activity was linked to a group called American Guard, according to Facebook. The Anti-Defamation League says the American Guard "has a history with connections to anti-immigrant extremism, hatred, and violence."

To provide relief to companies that During the protests, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a $ 10 million fund on Tuesday.

The "critical to resolve our crisis" measures will be implemented within the next 90 days, Lightfoot said.

"I am with those who are sick and tired of the lack of fundamental changes," Lightfoot said. "A change that results in the respect, dignity, and freedom that blacks deserve in this country."