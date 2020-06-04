George Floyd: Protesters use low-tech methods to try to keep peace

As protesters in the nation's capital sang the name of George Floyd On Tuesday night, a single protester climbed a light pole and lowered a sign from the street. The crowd booed. Some threw bottles at him; others tried to grab him before he jumped and disappeared into the crowd. But soon a chant arose: "peaceful protest," and the crowd finally calmed down.

Low-tech methods of trying to keep the peace, in contrast to how other leftist groups may be involved in a more sophisticated planning operation, are part of various efforts across the country that aim to defuse tension, and therefore potential violence, in the protests, while encouraging people to march and speak their minds about Floyd's death, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other African Americans. With daily protests in the United States in dozens of cities, some of which span a week and show no signs of slowing down, organizers say it is essential to reduce the conflict and avoid theft, vandalism, and clashes with the police .

These children, along with the police, are trying to prevent violence from taking hold in the protests.

Some groups, like Black Lives MatterThey have years of protesting experience and use proven training and strategies: fluorescent vests or colored ribbons to designate legal aid, voluntary medical aid, or peacekeepers who may try to spread the bullets on the spot. Others are creating more informal networks as protests erupt in new corners of their cities and states on a daily basis, with many attendees never having protested before.

"We want to be vocal and peaceful at the same time. Those two coexist, "said Bruce Wilson of South Carolina. "As soon as you drop a bottle, your message disappears."

He and 20 others met briefly before the Greenville protests over the weekend to discuss strategies. He urged his group to carefully study the protesters and consider whether anyone seemed extremely agitated.

"You can look at someone and tell them they are about to cross the line," he said. Like Aguayo, it offers snacks, water, and space to talk. "I tell them:" I feel the same as you. You have to lead by example. "

In Tampa, Organizers of the Black Lives Matter over the weekend had about 100 fluorescent vest security marshals patrolling their march, trained in de-escalation tactics and ordered to be vigilant against antagonists. The group also had doctors, used walkie talkies to identify and silence outbursts, and enlisted lawyers and others with legal training to monitor protesters' rights from the sidelines.

“We wanted to be able to provide a safe space for her voice and anger to be heard within a controlled environment. It is part of their amendment rights that can be expressed, "said Chaikirah Parker, who helped organize the event.

The veteran activist said they held the event on purpose early Sunday, despite the stifling heat. Later, a younger crowd held another protest, saying that veteran activists felt compelled to help.

"We really feel it is our duty to pass the torch and teach children how to organize," he said. "They are arrogant, and then they realize that rapid response organization is a completely different level.

"It takes everyone to advance the mission … it takes yard dogs, but it also takes diplomacy."

In CincinnatiAs hundreds of protesters marched to City Hall, security marshals wore their fluorescent vests and a few megaphones. Organizers of the newly formed Queen City Coalition occasionally detained the crowd to make sure volunteer quarterbacks remained in front, protester Abbey Smith said.

As the group approached an intersection, a police car attempted to advance. The marshal settled quietly on the bumper, between the patrol and the crowd. The officer inside gestured the quarterback to step aside.

"The quarterback stood there and raised his hands and shook his head at them, like 'No, I'm not going to move' as everyone passed," Smith said. With the marshal's guidance, the crowd and officer advanced without incident.

"Having the people there who clearly made sure we were safe also helped make things feel peaceful," Smith said. "When you feel like people are making sure you're safe, it's easier to focus on the message you're trying to get across."

When Berto Aguayo heard that Chicago The protests began to turn violent over the weekend, calling a few dozen people to gather in front of a colorful mural in a South Side neighborhood.

"Number one, we are here to peacefully protect small businesses," Aguayo, co-founder of Increase the Peace, a community organizing group in the city, told the small crowd. He said the businesses were locally owned and that residents trusted them: “That's it. If someone is trying to loot, don't greet them with hostility. Ask them if they want water, a snack, start a dialogue. If that doesn't work, don't risk your life. "

There was no formal training, just a lively talk and a short prayer. Then the group took their place in front of a street window, many of it owned by immigrants: grocery stores, restaurants, and a shelter for homeless youth.

Aguayo, a former gang member and activist for many Chicago problems, said the group managed to help keep calm that day.

Associated Press contributed to this report.