George Floyd protests across America

People protest outside One Police Plaza in New York on Monday, June 8. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

People protest outside One Police Plaza in New York on Monday, June 8. Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

Protesters have demonstrated across the country since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

Anger spread through the communities when the video of Floyd's last moments began circulating last month. Floyd was asking for help while he was immobilized, saying he couldn't breathe.

The officer who pressed his knee against Floyd's neck now faces a second-degree murder charge, an improvement from his previous charge. The other three officers at the scene were not initially charged, but are now being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

The incident recalls the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who spoke the words "I can't breathe" while he was strangling an officer in New York. Since Garner's death, the phrase has become a rallying cry in the Black Lives Matter movement.

The protests have been largely peaceful, but some cities have seen cases of violence, with protesters clashing with the police and the stores being looted and set on fire. Some cities imposed curfews to try to suppress violence and vandalism. The states asked the National Guard for help.