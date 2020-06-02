George Floyd protests across the United States: live updates

Former Captain Eric Adams of the New York City Police Department told CNN's Wolf Blitzer George Floyd that the murder "reminded me of a boy beaten by police and urinating blood for weeks after that beating "

Adams, who is now Brooklyn County President, said, "This is a time for me," adding that "the excitement is incredible."

On the protests in New York and across the country, Adams said the peaceful protests "give me joy." Adams said he is also concerned about "professional agitators" who he believes are trying to "hijack a just fight to end police abuse."

"Their goal is to see our cities burn and we cannot allow that to happen," he said.

Adams said he supports 8 p.m. New York curfew "provided it is not a tool used to prevent people from expressing their right to protest."

On President Trump's rhetoric and comments he will send to the military to police cities, Adams said: "The President has been a total disgrace to our nation."

He added that Trump's "advice" is "something we don't need right now."

Watch the full interview here: