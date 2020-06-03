George Floyd protests across the United States: live updates

Cup Foods owner Mahmoud Abumayyaleh CNN

The owner of Cup Foods, the Minneapolis store whose employee called the police for George Floyd, says he and his employees will no longer call the police to help with matters other than violence.

"We conclude that it is in our best interest for our staff and customers, unless a violent crime occurs, the authorities should not be called and they should monitor their own affairs," Cup Foods owner Mahmoud Abumayyaleh told CNN . .

Abumayyaleh spoke on behalf of the actions of one of his store employees who had called the police for Floyd.

"[He] thought that it was necessary to call the authorities and that, in itself, it should not have been equivalent to the death and tragedy of George Floyd, and that is where the problem in question lies, since the authorities on any incident in this regard, should never amount to a death sentence, "said Abumayyaleh.

Abumayyaleh declined to comment on reports that former officer Derek Chauvin saw kneeling on Floyd. the charges against him increased. Cup Foods spokesman Jamar Nelson said in response to the news that "justice must be done."

"The way he was not charged with second-degree murder was unfathomable, and now that the attorney general has done so, it is very helpful. The quick dismissal of these four officers spoke volumes, but what must be kept in mind, the fact that black and brown men come into contact with officers, the fact is that they cannot go with their lives, "Nelson told CNN.

