George Floyd protests across the United States: live updates

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri speaks at a Judicial Committee hearing that examines the problems facing jails and prisons during the coronavirus pandemic on Capitol Hill June 2, in Washington. Tom Williams / Pool / Getty Images

Most Republican senators ignored or declined to comment on last night's peaceful protest at the White House, which was forcibly cleared to President Trump's photo shoot in the church of San Juan.

However, several Republican senators fiercely defended the visit to the Trump church as "important" and said that moving protesters was not an abuse of power.

This is what the legislators say:

Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska, told reporters: "It is not the America I know," in reaction to the events that unfolded last night at the White House.

from Alaska, told reporters: "It is not the America I know," in reaction to the events that unfolded last night at the White House. Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana called the visit to the Trump church "not only appropriate" but "necessary." He also said he believes he sent a message to the American people that "your government is going to protect the innocent."

of Louisiana called the visit to the Trump church "not only appropriate" but "necessary." He also said he believes he sent a message to the American people that "your government is going to protect the innocent." Senator John Barrasso Wyoming said he thought it was "important" for Trump to "see the damage done" in the church and make related comments.

Wyoming said he thought it was "important" for Trump to "see the damage done" in the church and make related comments. Senator Ted Cruz from Texas said it was the protesters who abused his power, not Trump. When asked if what happened last night at the White House was an abuse of power, Cruz replied: "For the protesters, yes."

from Texas said it was the protesters who abused his power, not Trump. When asked if what happened last night at the White House was an abuse of power, Cruz replied: "For the protesters, yes." Senator Josh Hawley Missouri: "I don't think it was an abuse of power," he said.

Other Republican senators said they did not see what happened.

"I didn't see it close enough to know what happened there," said Senator Mitt Romney of Utah.

"I really didn't see it," said Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.

Most senators ignored questions about last night's events or declined to comment, including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas, Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, Senator Mike Enzi of Wyoming, Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Senator Todd Young of Indiana.