George Floyd protests in the USA USA

People march in solidarity with protests in the United States on June 6 in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

If you're just tuning in to our live coverage, here are the big headlines today:

Protesters demonstrate in Australia: Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement have gathered today for demonstrations in Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. A court reversed a court order banning a march and demonstration in Sydney, and crowds began to gather.

Homage to Breonna Taylor: A crowd of peaceful protesters near the White House in Washington, DC, sang "Happy Birthday" in memory of Taylor, who was killed by police in March and who was turning 27 today. Notably absent was the presence of the police. However, city officials expect a larger rally on Saturday.

The Facebook policies to be reviewed: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will review its policies on state use of force, voter suppression and content restraint, as the company faces backlash from many of its own workers for its inaction in controversial posts. of the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Cyclist arrested for ranting: Detectives arrested and charged the cyclist captured in a video that addressed three people while posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter. The cyclist, who police identified as Anthony Brennan III, 60, of Kensington, Maryland, was charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

Biden says Trump putting words in Floyd's mouth is "despicable": Presumed 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden harshly criticized Trump for invoking Floyd's name when the president was taking a victory lap over lower unemployment numbers.

The NFL is wrong not to listen to players about racism, the commissioner says: Roger Goodell said it has been a difficult time for the United States, particularly black Americans, and offered his condolences to the families of Floyd, Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and "all the families who have suffered from police brutality."