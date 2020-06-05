George Floyd protests in the USA USA

New York police have begun arresting protesters in Manhattan's Midtown district as crowds remain on the streets in violation of 8 p.m. of the entire city. curfew.

After a day of largely peaceful protests, the last remaining group of Manhattan protesters spent the last few hours marching north, starting from the lower end of Midtown to Central Park.

Then, as night fell and protesters reached 57th Street, "officers began to move out and make arrests," CNN correspondent Shimon Prokupecz said, reporting from the scene. "One of the officers was swinging his stick, and the captain actually pulled it back after seeing this officer doing this."

Then officers began making arrests without any prior warning or announcement, Prokupecz said, estimating that the police numbered in the hundreds.

"They came east, they came west, and they just invaded this area. It was clear that they wanted to move out and get these protesters off the street," Prokupecz said.

Across the East River, Protesters also clashed with police in Brooklyn, but here, they managed to calm some of the tension in a moment of shared unity.

Tensions briefly threatened to erupt when protesters, numbering just over a hundred, ran into a line of police. Then one of the police chiefs came up to speak to the protesters, shook their hands and narrowed the situation, CNN correspondent Jason Carroll said.