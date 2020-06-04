George Floyd riots: Police in force in major cities to suppress riots as curfews take effect

Police took effect Wednesday night in cities across the country to enforce curfews that were believed to help reduce the night. unrest Tuesday, and officials expect a calmer night in the midst of today's George Floyd protests

In cities like New York and Orlando, the video captured police arresting curfew violators just after 8 p.m.

Peaceful protests in dozens of cities across the United States sometimes turned violent when security officials clashed with protesters over racial inequality and police brutality.

The four former police officers involved in the George Floyd case were charged Wednesday.

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICER FACES UPDATED MURDER CHARGE IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, 3 OTHER CHARGES

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes, was charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday.

The other three former police officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, who were on the scene when Floyd died, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, called the charges "bittersweet moment."

Chauvin had initially been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Several states are gearing up for George Floyd memorial services, the first of which will take place in Minneapolis on Thursday, followed by North Carolina and Texas for the next six days.

Protests continued in dozens of cities, but there was a quieter night in Washington, DC, New York, and St. Louis on Tuesday night, after a retired police officer was shot dead Tuesday morning after an incident looting.

Brian Powell, son of the retired police officer, sent a message to Fox2Now on Wednesday that said, "Know the real reason you are protesting. Let's do it in a positive way," Powell saying The means of communication. "We don't have to go out and loot and do all the other things."

CURFEWS CONTINUE: MAIN CITIES TELL AMERICANS TO STAY HOME FOR ANOTHER NIGHT

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio applauded the community's efforts to clean up after the riots and attributed the efforts of the New York Police Department to prevent more widespread damage to neighborhoods and businesses.

"Last night we took a step forward to get out of this difficult period we've had in the past few days and move on to a better time," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Washington, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Wednesday that he believes the curfew is helping to combat the unrest.

"The curfew gives the police the ability to stop the violence that we saw two nights during the course of this event," he said. "If you have large groups that clearly protest peacefully … those groups will be allowed to protest peacefully."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted the city's curfew from 7 p.m. at 11 pm. after a calmer night of protests.

Bower also said he will not ask for more National Guard members despite President Trump's suggestion to "deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers" earlier this week.

Police used tear gas in Atlanta to disperse a crowd that persisted after 9 p.m. Curfew and violence erupted in Seattle as protests went from peaceful to violent when protesters began throwing objects at police officers.

The Minneapolis protests continued last night and on Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz extended 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. curfew for Minneapolis and St. Paul until Thursday.

"Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, introduce themselves to their communities and add their voice to this urgent conversation about how to tackle our systemic problems," Walz said Wednesday. "However, they have made those sacrifices to stay home during curfew to help keep our neighborhoods safe."