George Floyd to be buried in private ceremony in Houston

George Floyd, whose death sparked national outrage after he died in police custody after an office knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, will be buried in Houston in a private ceremony Tuesday.

Floyd, 46, will be buried with his mother in the Pearland suburb after six days of memorial and mourning services in several cities, including Minneapolis and North Carolina.

Since his death on Memorial Day, thousands of people have flocked to the streets across the country demanding that the officers involved be brought to justice, and calling for radical police reforms to prevent the use of excessive force, which according to activists are primarily targeting blacks and Hispanics

Floyd's funeral will be held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. About 500 guests invited by the Floyd family, including various activists, celebrities and politicians, are expected to attend, reported CBS Houston affiliate KHOU.

Just a day earlier, nearly 6,000 people wearing "I can't breathe" signs and T-shirts, highlighting the last words Floyd said before he died, came out to pay tribute to him during a public memorial service in Houston.

The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered a compliment on the service, which took place at North Central University.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was present with the family at the memorial but will not attend the funeral. According to a Democratic source with knowledge of the talks, Biden did not want his Secret Service protection to interrupt the service, but the presidential candidate is expected to share a prerecorded video message at Tuesday's funeral.

