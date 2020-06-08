George Floyd visits: mourners visit his coffin in Houston to pay their respects

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Mayor Sylvester Turner were among those who visited Floyd's coffin in the church. About 10,000 people were expected to attend the visit, which was open from noon to 6 p.m. Local time on Monday, said La & # 39; Torria Lemon, a funeral home spokesman.

To comply with social distancing rules, only 15 masked guests could enter the church at a time. Guests were allowed to remain indoors no more than 10 minutes after viewing the body. Guests must wear a mask and gloves, and casual dress is allowed.

Many of the visitors wore shirts that supported Black Lives Matter and said Floyd's last words: "I can't breathe." With gospel songs in the background by artists like CeCe Winans and Kurt Carr, several mourners wiped away their tears as they stopped in front of the coffin.

Abbott called Floyd's death "the most horrible tragedy" he has ever seen.

"George Floyd is going to change the arc of America's future," said Abbott. "George Floyd did not die in vain. Life will be a living legacy on how the United States and Texas respond to this tragedy."

Abbott said he is already working with lawmakers and is committed to working with the family to "ensure that something like this never happens in the state of Texas." He hinted that there could be a "George Floyd Act" underway "to make sure we don't have police brutality like what happened to George Floyd."

Senator Amy Klobuchar, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, actor Kevin Hart, and rappers Master P and Ludacris were also in attendance. Ghanaian lawmakers paid tribute to Floyd in a taped presentation in which Barbara Oteng Gyasi, the tourism minister, unveiled a plaque and mural.

Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he helped the soccer team win the state title. He also played basketball there, Lemon said. A vigil for Floyd will be held at the high school at 8:30 p.m. Monday for local and national alumni.

"The Jack Yates Alumni are deeply saddened and enraged by the senseless murder of our beloved Lion. We wish to express our support for Mr. Floyd's family and friends. We, together with millions of people around the world, demand justice for this injustice. "We are asking all current and former alumni of Jack Yates to use Crimson and Gold," the school said in a statement.

Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd was well known on the Houston music scene, rapping with a group called Screwed Up Clik (SUC).

Floyd died last month after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Chauvin has been fired and charged with second degree murder. Three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

On Saturday hundreds of people lined up to see Floyd's coffin in public in Raeford, North Carolina, about 20 miles from where he was born.

Meanwhile, protests against systemic racism and police violence continued over the weekend, with large crowds in Washington, Philadelphia, and other cities and towns.

Floyd's body is already in Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

"#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safe in Houston," he tweeted Sunday.

It was "a big problem for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "He is well known, he is known to many of our officers. We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe. We want to make sure that the family knows that we are here to help them and that we support them right now."

Politicians and artists are expected.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston on Monday to meet privately with Floyd's family and offer their condolences, according to a Biden aide.

The former vice president will record a video message for Floyd's private funeral on Tuesday, the aide said. But Biden does not plan to attend Tuesday's service. His team does not want to cause interruptions in the protection of the Biden Secret Service, according to people familiar with those deliberations.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and actor Jamie Foxx are among those expected on Tuesday, Lemon said, adding that a recap of the service will be available Monday night.

Tuesday's funeral will be available through streaming on The Fountain of Praise Church's website, Lemon said.