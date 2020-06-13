George Floyd was killed by an American police officer. Europe is now reexamining its colonial history

Protesters last weekend ripped the Colston statue off the socket, rolled it through cobblestone streets, and dumped it into the very waters where their ships arrived hundreds of years ago, chaining African men, women, and children to sell. as slaves in the Americas

Few Europeans will explicitly defend the historical use of slavery in their country, but defying the celebration of the same leaders and merchants who profited from slavery and the horrors of colonialism is showing a less comfortable conversation.

In Bristol, the schools, streets, pubs and main hall are named after Colston, in celebration of the merchant philanthropy on which the city was built. Colston is as intertwined with Bristol as Rockefeller in New York or Eiffel in Paris.

And therein lies the problem. It can be difficult for a people to recognize that national heroes also exchanged slaves, held deeply racist views, or benefited from oppressing other civilizations, perhaps even genocide.

Colston's role in slavery is no secret in Bristol, but some say they never learned the details of what he did. He was a member of the Royal African Company, which transported more than 100,000 slaves from West Africa to the Americas, some 20,000 of whom died on their journey, their bodies thrown overboard.

"Passing that statue every day, knowing that this is a symbol that you are oppressed by your immediate relationship with racism today, and your ancestors, relatives, in the past who have been oppressed, exploited, murdered, tortured and raped. Is a great offense, "said Miles Chambers, Bristol's first laureate poet, who addressed protesters last week.

He said that people had been asking the council to take him down for more than 20 years. "It had to be ripped out and pulled down."

It is a feeling that many people in the UK share. Even Bristol Police Chief Andy Marsh ordered officers to stay on the sidelines and allow protesters to tear down the statue, unlikely to have happened a month before Floyd's death.

But this feeling is not shared by everyone, especially by the country's leader. The conservative government responded to the fall of the statue with the threat of force.

"I will not support or consent to those who violate the law, attack the police or desecrate public monuments. We have a democracy in this country. If you want to change the urban landscape, you can stand for elections or vote for someone who does." Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, adding that anyone who attacks public property "will face the full force of the law."

On Friday, Johnson joined a chorus of critics saying that demolishing statues was an attempt to erase British history, particularly targeting protesters who had smashed a statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, widely considered a hero for his leadership during the WWII. Churchill also had racist views, and protesters last week spray-painted the words "he was racist" after his name.

"Yes, he did express views that were and are unacceptable to us today, but he was a hero and deserves his memory." Johnson said on Twitter

Johnson's rise to leadership in itself may say something about how the country views its past. As a journalist in 2002, he wrote an article for The Spectator titled "Africa is a disaster, but we cannot blame colonialism." In it, he stated: "The problem is not that we were in charge once, but that we are no longer in charge."

It was not once. Johnson regularly wrote controversial columns and used racist terms for Africans and other ethnic minorities in the past. Despite the fact that these have been well documented, and recently reemerged in 2016, when he became Foreign Secretary, the country re-elected him last year with a dominant majority.

But changes are happening across the country, even if they are not in Westminster.

On Wednesday, the Scottish Parliament unanimously approved a motion to establish a museum dedicated to the history of slavery.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan ordered a review to ensure that the benchmarks fairly reflect the diversity and achievements of the capital. The opposition Labor Party had ordered its 130 local councils across the country to do the same.

They may need to act quickly. Activists from a group called Topple the Racists have identified 60 statues across the UK of people who had ties to slavery or colonial violence. One, from eighteenth-century slave trader Robert Milligan in East London, has already been fired after protesters promised daily demonstrations if he stood up.

And students at Oxford University have renewed the protests by demanding the removal of a statue of Cecil Rhodes, whose trust funds well-known scholarships from Rhodes, one of Britain's most dedicated imperialists, known for having racist views.

Decolonizing the streets of Belgium

Statues have also become a target in Belgium. In the city of Antwerp, one of King Leopold II was so burned and disfigured that the authorities were forced to remove it. They plan to repair it and place it in a museum.

Throughout the country, the king is commemorated not only in statues but in the names of streets, buildings, squares and parks.

A group called Repair History has attracted more than 70,000 signatures in a petition calling for all the statues of King Leopold II in Brussels to be removed by June 30, the 60th anniversary of the independence of the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Belgium.

It is difficult to understand how King Leopold II came to be so celebrated in the country. He was considered one of the most brutal colonizers in Europe, even during his time, as he made a huge swath of central Africa his personal piggy bank. He was not even endorsed by the Belgian government when he proclaimed the land for himself and euphemistically named it the Congo Free State. And despite the fortune he obtained from the colony, the king never stepped on it.

Some historians estimate that it was responsible for 10 million deaths, about half of the population. His army was notoriously known for cutting the hands of the Congolese and picking them up in baskets to lie down at the feet of European post commanders. It was so brutal that the Belgian government was forced to take control of the colony in 1908 under international pressure.

The Bamko-Cran activist group of Congolese Belgians wants all celebratory statues and references to King Leopold II in the country to be removed.

"We have been asking political actors to do this kind of thing for 30 years, and they did not understand or listen. It is as if Germany and the Germans decided to have statues of Hitler in all their cities," said the group's president. , Mireille-Tsheusi Robert.

"When we erect a statue, that means that we applaud the actions of that person represented. That we agree with his work. Here we do not agree with the genocide that Leopold II carried out in the Congo," he said.

Belgium was not the colonial power that the United Kingdom, France and Spain were. Its conquest came later than its European neighbors and had a shorter life. Historians point out that he spent much of his post-colonial decades simply ignoring his footprint in what is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

But in recent years, there has been renewed interest in the country's colonial history and a collective memory is being formed. A series of television documentaries on the subject were widely viewed, a museum displaying colonial propaganda in Brussels was renamed and reopened to tell a more accurate story of the time, and a square in the capital in 2017 was named Patrice Lumumba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Prime Minister, who was assassinated in a Belgium-backed coup.

Still, there are prominent Belgians who want to keep the statues of the king standing.

"He never went to the Congo, I don't see how he could have made people suffer on the ground," Belgian Prince Laurent told Sudinfo in a brief interview. King Leopold II was Prince Laurent's great uncle.

"You just have to look at what King Leopold II has done for Belgium and you will understand," he said.

Although they are a minority, there are still some historians who paint colonialism as a success. Bruce Gilley of Portland State University even called for his revival in a highly controversial essay, "The Case of Colonialism," in 2018. In it he wrote, "Perhaps the Belgians should return" to the DRC.

But it is easy to find holes in the arguments of such supporters. Yes, the British built a rail network in India, as is often noted. But it seems an exaggeration to expect the celebration of the trains that were built to loot the country, to transport their food for export, since the people there died in millions of people in times of famine.

"A lot of people still have racist conceptions of saying 'you wouldn't have anything, we brought you technology, we brought civilization', forgetting that there was already a civilization, just a different one," said Robert.

A black resume

Much of this positive view of colonialism can be found in the history lessons taught in schools.

In France, where Black Lives Matter protesters have used the death of George Floyd to address their own problems with police brutality, there has been an ongoing debate about how colonialism should be seen and taught.

The French maintained empires or colonies at various points since the 17th century, losing much of their territory abroad after World War II, particularly in Africa and Southeast Asia, as independence movements around the world gained force.

In 2005, the French parliament passed an education law, part of which forced schools to include "positive aspects" of French colonialism in history lessons. The law was so controversial that President Jacques Chirac was forced to overturn it with a decree, and the Supreme Court agreed that the law should not determine how schools teach history.

However, the conversation doesn't seem to have gone much further since then. The colonial period is a source of pride among a certain section of French society, who still likes to think of France as a world power, according to Pap Ndiaye, a historian at the Paris Institute of Political Science.

"I would say that when you read conservative newspapers and listen to conservative politicians, you have an ambiguous speech that says' yes, colonialism was not a good idea, but colonialism brought good things in general and we should have a balanced and fair understanding from the French colonial past, "he said.

"Historians like me do not say that history is about a positive column here and a negative column there. It is about the general purpose of colonization, which was to exploit and dominate parts of the world, and to look closely at the so-called things Good things that colonialism did, speaking of education, for example, a very small part of the colonized had access to education and, when it comes to medicine, the first and most important thing for Europeans was to survive in the tropics, combat tropical diseases, and also to allow Europeans to have labor in colonized areas. "

He says there is also a fear in France that admitting wrongdoing would lead to legal action and "open a Pandora's Box" of demands for redress, giving another incentive to continue this narrative of positive colonialism, Ndiaye said.

Very few European nations have paid compensation for human rights abuses or what were likely atrocities in their former colonies. In 2013, the UK agreed to compensate torture victims at the hands of British colonial forces in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s, to name a rare example. In 2011, the Dutch apologized and compensated the relatives of men and boys who were killed in a massacre in the Indonesian city of Rawagede.

In the UK, the themes of transatlantic slavery and the fall of the British Empire are on the history curriculum, but there is little oversight over how those subjects are taught, often leading to money laundering. events, according to Sam Okyere, A sociologist at the University of Bristol, who studies the legacy of the slave trade.

Okyere notes that UK schools often focus on success in abolishing slavery in 1883, 15 years before France and 22 years before the United States. The government paid huge sums of money in compensation to former slave owners to finally end the practice.

"There is still a lot of naivete and misunderstanding about it. So we have here in the UK, where government ministers would naively prefer the British public to congratulate themselves on paying for the release of slaves, when the reality was that slave traders and plantation owners received compensation for the fact that they held slaves, even though the enslaved, or formerly enslaved peoples, did not receive such compensation. Therefore, there is a great deal of collective amnesia, or deliberate or deliberate ignorance. about the past or the role that Britain played in the transatlantic slave trade, "he said.

Lavinya Stennett, who founded the social enterprise The Black Curriculum, is trying to change the way black history is taught in schools. The curriculum is still taught through the lens of the European experience, he said, and all too often it's up to individual teachers to try to present the black experience honestly.

As the name implies, your organization has created a curriculum on black British history, highly focused on the arts, and offers school consultations, teacher training and certification.

"The current school curriculum does not include the history or attitudes of blacks, or even the experience of colonialism," he said. "It lacks reflection on the gravity of empire and colonialism; it celebrates it. The experiences are seen more as achievements than as cases of brutality and murder."

Stennett is asking the government to adopt or influence his organization's curriculum, while the issue of race is at the forefront of the minds of so many people.

"In light of the events of the past few weeks, given that the country is grieved and there have been riots, this would be a really positive move. There are parts of the government that could help create lasting systemic change, and make sure that it does not be a moment that is something we forget in two months. This could change a generation. "