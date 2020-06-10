George Floyd's brother calls for police reform: "Stop the pain"





Philonise Floyd will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday for a monitoring hearing on police and police accountability. It comes after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody, an event that has sparked a national outcry along with sustained protests and civil unrest on the subject of police misconduct and racial injustice, as well as calls to Congress to to act.

In his testimony, Floyd's brother said, "George always made sacrifices for his family. And he made sacrifices for complete strangers. He gave what little he had to help others. He was our gentle giant. I remembered that when I saw the video. of his murder. He called all the officers & # 39; sir & # 39;. He was of good manners, he did not defend himself. He listened to all the officers. The men who took his life, who suffocated him for eight minutes and 46 seconds He still called them 'sir' while begging for his life. "

He added: "I can't tell you what kind of pain you feel when you look at something like that."

Raising his voice, he said, "I am tired. I am tired of the pain, the pain you feel when you see something like this. When you look at your older brother whom you admired all your life, he dies, he dies praying for his mother. I am here to ask him stop it. Stop the pain. Keep us from getting tired. "

Floyd's brother referred to the massive protests unfolding in the United States and urged police reform and accountability. "George asked for help and was ignored. Listen to the call that I am making now. To the calls of our family and the calls that are ringing on the streets around the world," he said. "Honor them, honor George, and make the necessary changes to make law enforcement the solution, not the problem. Hold them accountable when they do something wrong, teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect. Teach them the strength they need. It is. Teach them that deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk. George was not hurting anyone that day. He did not deserve to die for more than $ 20. " Following protests and national unrest, House and Senate Democrats have introduced comprehensive police reform legislation, while Senate Republicans are also working to craft their own reform proposal. However, it is unclear whether there will be enough bipartisan support for something to go through both houses of Congress. Democrats in the House of Representatives now have the goal of bringing their police reform package to the House floor to vote during the week of June 22. The package, produced by the Black Caucus of Congress, the House Judiciary Committee, Democrats and Democratic Sensors. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey would ban bottlenecks, create a National Police Misconduct Registry, incentivize state and local governments to conduct racial bias. training for officers, and establishing restrictions on the transfer of military-grade equipment to local police entities, among other provisions. House Speaker of the House Judiciary Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, spoke in support of the legislation during the hearing, saying he "would take a holistic approach that includes a variety of front-end reforms to change the culture of the law enforcement, while also holding bad police accountable for separating them from those with a true ethic to protect and serve. " "The nation demands and deserves significant change," Nadler said, adding that "it is the responsibility and obligation of the House Judiciary Committee to do everything in our power to help bring about change for the American people." Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the committee, said during the hearing that "the American people understand that it is time for a real discussion, a real debate, real solutions, about the police treatment of African Americans." He added that Americans also understand that "the vast majority of law enforcement officers are heroic, responsible and hardworking first responders." Jordan added that the Americans also understand that "it is sheer folly to vanish the police," referring to a cry that some activists have embraced, but that leading Democrats in Congress have not endorsed in pushing for reforms. Several other witnesses are also testifying during Wednesday's hearing. Witnesses who testify include Vanita Gupta, president and executive director of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, Sherrilyn Ifill, president and advisory director of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and chief Art Acevedo, president of the Association of Chiefs of Large Cities and the Chief of Police of the Houston Police Department. Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao responded to a call about a counterfeit $ 20 bill on May 25 when George Floyd was arrested. Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes. All four officers were fired and are now facing charges for Floyd's death. In his broken, emotion-laden voice, Floyd's brother Philonise told the committee on Tuesday that he didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his brother, adding, "They stole that from me, but I know he's looking at us now. down". Addressing George directly, he said, "Look what you did, big brother, you changed the world. Thank you for everything, for taking care of us on Earth, for taking care of us now. I hope you find Mom and can rest in peace with power. Thank you." . This story has been updated with additional developments on Wednesday.

