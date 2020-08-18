george-floyd’s-brother:-‘george-should-be-alive-today’

George Floyd’s brother: “It’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice”

Philonise Floyd, right, George Floyd’s brother. Source: Pool

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother, addressed the Democratic National Convention and recalled the movement that the death of his brother began around the world.

“George was selfless. He always made sacrifices for his family, friends, and even complete strangers. George had a giving spirit. A spirit that has shown up on streets around our nation, and around the world—people of all races, all ages, all genders, all backgrounds—peacefully protesting in the name of love and unity.”

“It’s a fitting legacy for our brother. But George should be alive today. Breonna Taylor should be alive today. Ahmaud Arbery should be alive today. Eric Garner should be alive today. Stephon Clark, Atatiana Jefferson, Sandra Bland—they should all be alive today,” he continued.

“So it’s up to us to carry on the fight for justice. Our actions will be their legacies. We must always find ourselves in what John Lewis called ‘good trouble.’ For the names we do not know, the faces we will never see, those we can’t mourn because their murders didn’t go viral,” Floyd said.