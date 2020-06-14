George Floyd's brother Philonise says to the police, "You can do your job and still respect others."

Philonise, the brother of George Floyd, spoke out against the growing movement to remove the police on Sunday, and told Fox News' Arthel Neville that officers can do their jobs "and still respect others."

"What I would like is for the entire US police to get their job and do it the right way, the right way. Innocent people should not die," said Philonise Floyd in "America's News HQ." . "You can do your job and still respect others."

Floyd's comments came amid growing calls to weaken law enforcement in the wake of his brother's death on May 25. As violent protests erupted across the country, the Black Lives Matter movement announced a "call for a national police outlay," which has won the support of notable Democrats and celebrities.

"You can do your job and still respect others." – Philonise Floyd

Floyd's family attorney, Benjamin Crump, told Neville that the push to remove the police departments "has not come from Philonise Floyd's family or anyone who works with us."

"We want to try to work to say that we need to do a restructuring and that we must work together and in concert to try to solve this problem," Crump explained. "This is not a black problem. This is not a white problem. This is an American problem, and the only way we can heal this country is by working together."

During her emotional testimony last week to lawmakers, Philonise Floyd called for police reform legislation that, among other provisions, would prohibit the strangulation that a Minneapolis police officer saw using against her older brother.

On Fox News, Crump said the family also called for the mandatory use of body cameras, but emphasized the willingness to work together with the police to "find solutions" rather than support the abolition of police departments across the country.

"What we want is for people on both sides of the aisle, people from communities of color, community partners, to contact the police," Crump explained, "so we don't continue to have … black people killed by the police unjustifiably and unnecessarily and meaninglessly, and no one is responsible. "

When asked at another point in the interview to comment on the Rayshard Brooks police shooting on Friday night, Philonise Floyd sent her "condolences to the family," but emphasized that "her particular case was nothing like the case. of my brother".

Fox News' Arthel Neville and Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.