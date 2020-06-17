George Floyd's brother talks about the UN debate on racism to help & # 39; blacks in America & # 39;

"George Floyd's death is unfortunately not an isolated incident."
In a video message, George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd addressed the meeting saying, "My brother was unarmed and accused of approving a forged bill of 20. My family and I had to watch the last moments of his life. When people dared to raise their voices and protested my brother, they were gassed. "
"My brother, George Floyd, is one of the many black men and women who have been killed by the police in recent years. You saw my brother die. That could have been me. I am my brother's keeper."
"I ask you (the UN) to help you. I ask you to help me. I ask you to help us black people in the United States."
High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who joined the debate in person, said: "We also have to make amends for centuries of racial discrimination." "Time is of the essence. Patience is exhausted. The lives of black lives matter. Indigenous lives matter."
Attendees include Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Kwesi Quartey, Vice-President of the African Union Commission.
The Permanent Representative of Burkina Faso made the request on Monday as coordinator of the group.