George Floyd's brother talks about the UN debate on racism to help & # 39; blacks in America & # 39;

"The tragic events of May 25 in Minneapolis in the United States, which led to the death of George Floyd, led to worldwide protests against the injustice and police brutality that people of African descent face on a daily basis in many regions of the world, "Dieudonné W. Désiré Sougouri," the coordinator of the African Group said Monday.

"George Floyd's death is unfortunately not an isolated incident."

The debate is underway at the UN headquarters in Geneva. It was requested by the African Group, made up of 54 member states on the African continent.

In a video message, George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd addressed the meeting saying, "My brother was unarmed and accused of approving a forged bill of 20. My family and I had to watch the last moments of his life. When people dared to raise their voices and protested my brother, they were gassed. "