George Floyd's brother to testify at House hearing on police brutality

George Floyd's brother is slated to testify at a House hearing on racial profiling and police brutality Wednesday, following riots and protests that engulfed the country in response to Floyd's death, and amid growing momentum. to abolish, reform or dismantle police departments.

The House Judiciary Committee hearing will see the testimony of Philonise Floyd, who is expected to testify about the implications of her brother's death in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER WILL TESTIFY IN CAPITOL HILL: WHAT TO KNOW

The audience seeks to "examine the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and the loss of trust among police departments," according to the committee. The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a similar hearing on "Police Use of Force and Community Relations" on June 16.

The footage of Officer Derek Chauvin, who is now facing charges including second-degree murder, kneeling on Floyd's neck sparked a national outcry and demands for reform. It has also led to similar protests and legislative movements worldwide.

On Monday, Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that would enact a series of reforms, including lowering qualified immunity, creating a "National Police Misconduct Registry" and making changes to police training. But it has not met the demands of the "Defund the Police" movement promoted by activists and some Democrats.

Democratic Senate, Republican leaders find common ground in police reform, oppose funding

"Defund the Police" has gained traction across the country, although that phrase has been interpreted differently, from changes in proposed police budgets in New York City, reforms to police methods, to the complete abolition of the police. Powered by the City of Minneapolis Council.

Wednesday's hearing will also feature Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Sherrilyn Ifill, and Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler.

Republican witnesses include Pastor Darrell Scott, who is part of President Trump's executive transition team and is senior pastor of the New Spirit Revival Center, and the former US Secret Service agent. USA And conservative radio host Dan Bongino, a contributor to Fox News. They have also invited Angela Jacobs, the first black woman to be elected to the Lancaster City Council and whose brother was shot dead during the recent protests and riots in Oakland, California.

The hearing comes a day after Floyd's funeral in Houston, and the same day as the funeral of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn, 77, who was fatally shot on June 2 while trying to protect the business of a friend of the looters.