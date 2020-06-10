George Floyd's brother will testify as Capitol lawmakers consider proposals for police reform

George Floyd's death in police custody last month and a series of riots that followed in cities across the country have laid the groundwork for a Capitol Hill hearing on Wednesday on police reform proposals.

Among those scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee are Philonise Floyd, brother of the 46-year-old man who died on May 25 while lying on the street in Minneapolis after a city police officer knelt in his neck for almost nine minutes.

Floyd's death sparked outrage across the country, and sympathy across the globe, as African Americans and others argued that a long history of police mistreatment of minorities continued.

GEORGE FLOYD FUNERAL IN PHOTOS

The hearing comes one day after Floyd's funeral in his former hometown of Houston, and two days after Congressional Democrats revealed the "Police Justice Act," which calls for changes in police policies for using the force and how the allegations of misconduct against the police are investigated.

Floyd's death and subsequent images of police officers across the country using force to quell the unrest have put police unions on the defensive.

Recent events appear to have affected the public image of police officers to the point where Paramount canceled the reality series "Cops" on Tuesday.

POLICE UNIONS UNDER FIRE TO THE LEFT AS CALLS FOR REFORM AFTER FLOYD'S DEATH

On Tuesday, union officials vigorously defended mid-ranking officers amid news reports of police officers facing criminal charges for using excessive behavior to fight riots and of public officials who consider calls to "strip the police" of those seeking changes in current public safety practices.

In New York City, union law enforcement officials lashed out at the media on Tuesday, accusing the press of tabloid images of police officers trying to restore order in cities where protesters ran rampant for most of a week since Floyd's death. .

While critics accuse police of a long history of mistreatment of African-Americans and other minorities, often with impunity, police have argued that cases like Floyd's are the result of a small percentage of allegedly offending officers wrongfully injuring public perception of the entire profession of law enforcement.

"I am not Derek Chauvin. They're not him, "Mike O & # 39; Meara, president of the New York Police Charitable Associations Association, told reporters at a press conference, pointing to a large group of union members in a show of solidarity behind of him, and referring to Minneapolis police accused of killing Floyd.

NEW NY POLICE UNION OFFICER SAYS OFFICERS "WANT TO HELP FIX" PROBLEMS, "BUT NO ONE TALKS TO US"

"He killed someone. We didn't, "added O’Meara.

"The legislators, the press, all try to embarrass us so that we are ashamed of our profession," he continued. “Stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect. … We have been left out of the conversation, we have been vilified, it is disgusting. "

In Philadelphia, a police union president began selling T-shirts in support of an officer who is now facing assault charges after being seen on video beating a college student with a metal baton, Philadelphia Magazine reported.

The Philadelphia case is just one of several in the US. USA Which have resulted in charges against law enforcement officers. Among others:

In New York, a city police officer seen on video pushing a woman to the ground on May 29 now faces multiple charges in connection with the incident, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office said.

In Buffalo, New York, two officers face charges after being seen on video on June 4 pushing an elderly man who had to be hospitalized after hitting his head on a sidewalk.

In Atlanta, two police officers were fired after allegedly using stun guns while removing two college students from a car.

In Los Angeles, a police officer faces charges after being seen on video repeatedly hitting a man.

Video images have been a common denominator in incidents in which the police have been implicated. The rise and ubiquity of the cell phone camera is credited by many observers as a game-changing development in the fight for better police accountability.

"The combination of smartphones, video recording applications, and social media platforms has sparked a revolution in public empowerment," writes author and activist Nicole Turner Lee on the Brookings Institution website. "Rather than having to take African Americans' word on the police, people can see the violence for themselves and demand justice."

But the police respond that their ranks have been the victims of murder, violence and other abuse in recent weeks.

In northern California, authorities say a suspect posted messages against police before setting up an ambush that killed the Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy and two other law enforcement officers injured.

SUSPECTIVES OF & # 39; AMBUSH & # 39; IN CALIFORNIA PUBLISHED ANTI-COP MESSAGES BEFORE KILLING THE AWARD

In Oakland, California, a Federal Protective Service officer was killed while providing security in federal court within walking distance of a protest that turned violent.

In Seattle, several officers were wounded by what authorities called "makeshift explosives" launched by protesters, Seattle KIRO-TV reported.

In total, more than 700 law enforcement officers have been injured across the country in protests after Floyd's death, the U.S. Department of Justice said this week, The New York Post reported.

The strong public reaction to Floyd's death and subsequent violent images of riots across the country have helped fuel the "dismantle the police" effort in which activists, including some elected officials, seek to replace police departments. Existing with new agencies or reallocate some public funds away from the police in favor of mental health services, education and other areas considered as investments to prevent crime.

In Los Angeles, police union leader Rob Harris called the disbursement proposals "the antithesis of leadership."

But Republicans like Attorney General William Barr and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have spoken out against such plans.

"Demonizing the police" is "wrong" and "dangerous," Barr told Bret Baier of Fox News during an appearance Tuesday in "Special Report." "We put these people in dangerous and highly charged situations where their own lives are at stake … and we have to make sure we treat them fairly in those circumstances."

"I'm totally in favor of social work and mental health," McConnell said, adding, "Call me outdated, but I think you may actually want a police officer to arrest a criminal and arrest him before we try to overcome his feelings. " "