George Floyd's brother will testify before Congress in a police brutality hearing

The brother of George Floyd, the black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, is expected to testify before Congress Wednesday in a hearing on police practices and the surrender of accounts, reportedly.

Philonise Floyd is slated to speak before the House Judiciary Committee, though it is unclear whether she will appear in person on Capitol Hill or virtually because of new social distancing restrictions designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, The Hill reported.

His testimony will come after House Democrats unveil new legislation that pushes to repeal the so-called "qualified immunity" doctrine on Monday. Legal doctrine was created by the Supreme Court to protect government employees, including police officers, from frivolous lawsuits, but in recent years it has been reported that it allows bad actors to escape responsibility for violating the rights of people.

George Floyd's death on May 25 sparked protests across the country against police brutality and racial injustice in the past two weeks. However, many peaceful protests had turned into riots and looting at dusk, with police deploying tear gas and rubber bullets, and many officers, overwhelmed by crowds, suffering attacks.

George's two brothers, Philonise and Terrence Floyd, have addressed crowds in Minneapolis and New York to discuss the need to end racial injustice and change surveillance of black communities.

Speaking in Minneapolis last week at the site where his brother was pinned, Terrence Floyd urged people not to loot businesses or cause destruction, but to seek change through voting.

"Let's stop thinking that our voice doesn't matter and vote," he said. "Not just for the president, but for the preliminaries. Vote for everyone. Educate yourself. Don't wait for someone to tell you who's who. Educate yourself and know who you're voting for."

Philonise Floyd told CNN that she had spoken to President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the alleged Democratic candidate, in the week since George's death. Philonise said that her conversation with Biden lasted between 10 and 15 minutes, while her conversation with Trump only lasted two minutes.

"The vice president, I loved his conversation. He spoke to me for about 10 or 15 minutes. And I was trying to cover it up because he was constantly talking to me. Great conversation. But Trump, it probably lasted two minutes," he told CNN's Don Lemon. "It was very brief. The conversation was good with him. I was just respecting him, you know how to listen to what he had to say. And I understood what he was saying, but it was only a brief conversation."

In a separate interview with MSNBC's Al Sharpton, Philonise said her conversation with Trump was "so quick" and that the President "didn't give me a chance to speak."

"It was difficult. I was trying to talk to him, but he just rejected me, like 'I don't want to hear what you're talking about'," said Philonise Floyd. "And I just said, 'I want justice.' I said that I couldn't believe they were committing a modern lynching in broad daylight."

"I asked Vice President Biden; I never had to beg a man before, but I asked him if he could please get justice for my brother," he continued. "I need him. I don't want to see him in a shirt like the other boys. No one deserved it. Black people don't deserve it. We are all dying. Black lives matter."

Trump confirmed his conversation with the Floyd family without revealing many details.

"I want to express our nation's deepest condolences and deepest condolences to the George Floyd family," Trump said during a White House roundtable, adding: "I spoke to family members – wonderful people."