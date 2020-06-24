George Floyd's death was & # 39; murder & # 39; and the accused officer & # 39; knew what he was doing & # 39 ;, says the Minneapolis police chief

"Mr. George Floyd's tragic death was not due to lack of training: the training was there. Chauvin knew what he was doing," Arradondo said in a statement.

"The officers knew what was happening, one intentionally caused it and the others could not prevent it. This was murder, it was not lack of training," said Arradondo.

Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers involved in the death of George Floyd, received training in the department to prevent "positional asphyxiation" or suffocation, in people who are immobilized or face down, the Minneapolis Police Department confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.