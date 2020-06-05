George Floyd's family gave me back my faith in America (opinion)

Since Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police, there have been protests across the country and the world over racism and police brutality.

But on Thursday, it was the Floyd family who showed us incredible grace through their pain, wrapping their loving arms around us, making us forget our problems and our pain. They allowed us to breathe for a moment and meet George Floyd, the man, as he was in life, instead of knowing him only because of the horrible circumstances of his death, another unarmed black person who died after an encounter with the police.

Honestly, there have been days in the past few weeks that I've been feeling desperate, when even I, a person that most would call successful, have identified more with stone-throwing protesters than with some of the most peaceful voices. Times when I've been so paralyzed by fear for my son's life that he couldn't function, not even sleep.

Like so many other black people I've spoken to lately, I struggle to keep my faith.

And that's why George Floyd's memorial service, surprisingly, was the moment of healing he needed.

I imagine that "Big George", as he was affectionately known, must be proud of his family. They showed love, while demanding dignity and respect. They tried to help Americans like me, who are struggling to find peace and courage, to continue to believe that we will someday know justice in this nation.

Floyd's murder, along with that of Breonna Taylor and a growing and seemingly endless list of black men, women, and children killed by police, have widened the open, unhealed generational wounds in the United States.

Black and brown Americans are heartbroken, outraged, disappointed and determined – a dangerous mix of emotions for this democracy if ignored.

Today, witnessing or participating in protests across the country, sometimes disrupted by violence and looting, it is clear that many of us black, brown, white, young and old are finally fed up with a society that seems bent on clinging to a culture of systemic white supremacy at all costs.

The Floyds were joined by Reverend Al Sharpton, an MSNBC commentator and long-standing civil rights activist, who was an adequate voice to give the praise. It is a sadly familiar task that I have been called to do for many other black Americans who have been wrongfully murdered by the police.

But Sharpton brought the perfect combination of a fighter for justice and a Baptist preacher to calm the souls of so many blacks.

No matter what our religion or race is, Sharpton showed us why the black church has always been a place of comfort and inspiration. It reminded us of what it feels like to love your neighbor. Standing on that stage with a coalition that included the Floyds and their family lawyer Benjamin Crump, Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, who was killed by New York police. similarly in 2014 – and comedian Tiffany Haddish, the reverend showed us that we are not alone in this fight for justice.

This fight feels different.

It looks different from any protest I have ever seen, and certainly from the images we have seen of the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And that gives me more hope than I have had in years.

This time, the United States locked in the protest is not as divided between race and class as it has been in the past. This time, the faces of crowds across the country singing "Black lives matter" reflect almost all races, classes, ages, and genders.

These protests resemble true America.

"George Floyd's story has been the story of blacks." Sharpton said . "Because for 401 years, the reason we could never be what we wanted and dreamed of is because you kept your knee around our neck."

Can you say the country amen?

And that's why Floyd's death hurts so much. We understand that you literally could not breathe in this nation. The four policemen who killed him must be held accountable, which for me means long prison terms. But we are all suffocating under systemic racism that stifles this country from reaching its full potential.

Inequality, underfunded schools, inadequate health care, workplace discrimination, and unequal wages – the list goes on. And it is exhausting.

Is the country ready to respond to Sharpton's rally call? I know who I am.

"It's time to stand up in George's name and say, 'America, take your knees off your neck,'" he urged us. I know it won't be easy.

There is simply no way to see the Floyd family standing together with so much grace and love in the face of such extreme hatred and not being humiliated. There's no way to give in to despair when you hear Floyd's brother Philonise describe how much the protests and support from around the world have meant to the family.

George Floyd, "go higher", as the old black gospel song says. And I pray that his mom, to whom he screamed with his last breaths, is waiting to wrap him in her loving arms when he gets there.

Rest easy, Big George. We will fight for you now.