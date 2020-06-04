George Floyd's family to hold memorial as 3 officers charged with his death appear in court

The charges follow those first filed against Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd to the ground by the neck for nearly 9 minutes.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But prosecutors charged him on Wednesday with a more serious second-degree murder charge.

Lane and Kueng helped contain Floyd, while Thao was nearby.

It is unclear whether they will appear in court in person or via a video link. due to the coronavirus pandemic

His arrests come more than a week after Floyd's death, sparking widespread protests demanding justice for Floyd and an end to police violence against African Americans.

While officers are rarely convicted of on-the-job murders, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he is confident that the evidence supports new and more serious charges.

"George Floyd mattered. He was loved. His family was important. His life was valuable," Ellison said. "We will seek justice for him and for you, and we will find it."

Meanwhile, Floyd's family and friends will gather for a memorial at North Central University in Minneapolis, where the Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the praise.

The protests continue hours after the arrests.

The protests showed no signs of diminishing hours after officials arrested and charged the three additional officers. Most of the protests remained peaceful on Wednesday, unlike the previous nights, when violence and looting broke out. Protesters chanted Floyd's name, marched, and called for an end to police brutality.

In Minneapolis, where Floyd spent his last moments begging for his life, a sense of calm prevailed Wednesday night. A man rolled up a piano on the scene and played John Legend's "All of Me".

Another man approached the piano and played "Imagine" by John Lennon. People cried, clapped, and sang. Others brought free food, water and diapers for the protesters, CNN's Sara Sidner reported.

In New York, nearly 100 people were arrested when clashes broke out between police and crowds in downtown Manhattan, where crowds stayed early Thursday, long after 8 p.m. curfew. The protesters mostly knelt down and sat on the ground with raised hands.

In the nation's capital, protesters marched early in the morning and quietly clashed with National Guard troops, before gathering a few blocks from the White House. The city's mayor said the curfew would not apply as long as the protesters remained peaceful.

And in New Orleans, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who police say defied orders not to cross Crescent City Connection, a bridge spanning the Mississippi River.

"We were forced to deploy gas … in response to an increasing physical confrontation with our officers," the New Orleans Police Department tweeted.

The protests against Floyd's death. have touched a nerve around the world and provoked solidarity demonstrations in cities like Paris, highlighting the issue of racism in different countries.

Final county autopsy contradicts family

Meanwhile, officials released more details about Floyd's autopsy.

His death was due to cardiopulmonary arrest, or the arrest of his heart, according to final autopsy results released Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

His neck was compressed when the officer's knee was on him for more than eight minutes, the report says, but does not conclude that it directly caused his death.

The coroner's final report says Floyd had bruises and cuts to his head, face, mouth, shoulders, arms, and legs. But he finds no evidence that any of those injuries had directly killed him.

The autopsy says Floyd had heart disease and a history of high blood pressure. A preliminary toxicology report found moderate levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The county autopsy also indicates that Floyd had tested positive for coronavirus in April.

But an independent autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family disagreed with the county's conclusion, saying he died of "sustained pressure suffocation."