George Floyd's funeral will be broadcast live from Houston on Tuesday

The service will be a celebration of Floyd's life, Mia K. Wright, the pastor of The Fountain of Praise church, told CNN's Don Lemon Monday night.

"We celebrate a life that had its ups and downs like many lives, but also a life that was connected to God and to which all people around the world have now connected due to the tragedy and trauma that it went through," Wright said. .

"And so we want to have a homecoming celebration, we want to remember his name," he added.

Wright said the service will include multiple speakers, including civil rights leaders who "will have a call for justice, a call for social reform."

"It is so important that we move from here from a place of healing and integrity, because if we wait for change to occur in our community, we cannot get out of anger, pain and loss," he said. "We have to learn to move as a complete unit."

Tuesday's service will be limited to 500 people.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is handling all the expenses for Floyd's funeral, Lemon said in a press release.

Floyd's death sparked protests in the US. USA And throughout the world, they have called for changes in the police and police relationship with the black and brown communities.

He was born in North Carolina, where hundreds of people lined up on Saturday to see his coffin in public. Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in Houston in 1992, where he helped the soccer team win the state title. He also played basketball there, Lemon said.

Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd was well known on the Houston music scene, rapping with a group called Screwed Up Clik (SUC).

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and actor Jamie Foxx are among those expected at the funeral, Lemon said.

Floyd died on May 25 after former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Chauvin has been fired and charged with second degree murder. Three other officers at the scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree killings and aiding and abetting second-degree killings.

Floyd was a role model

On Monday, thousands of mourners gathered at the Fountain of Praise church to pay their respects to Floyd. The monument was the third stop in a series of events to celebrate his life.

Floyd was a great role model for many people, his brother, Philonise Floyd, said during Monday's visiting ceremony.

"He was the first person everyone admired in our neighborhood because he was the first to get a scholarship to go play basketball or soccer when he wanted to," said Philonise Floyd.

Floyd was someone who also had a beautiful soul, said his younger brother Rodney Floyd.

"If they told him that he would have to sacrifice his life to unite the world and get to know it, I know he would have," said Rodney Floyd.

He added that he is still processing the death. "It seems unreal because, you know, every day it's like waiting for that phone call. I'm still calling his phone number."