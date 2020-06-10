George Floyd's legacy reverberates around the world

In just a few days, the death of a black man with a white policeman's knee to his neck became a parable in America's painful racial history and a meeting point for action that resonated far beyond from Minnesota, where he died, and disrupted politics and business. , culture and sport. Floyd's impact has spread across the continents, prompting debates and reflections across the Atlantic in Europe.

Barely known outside of his own circle, Floyd suddenly became the most famous man in the world, enduring the pain of the racially oppressed everywhere with his last words: "I can't breathe." However, he will never know of his fame or perceive the change he has produced.

Across the United States, police guidelines are being broken and task forces are forming to address reform. The NFL admitted that it had been wrong not to listen to its players about racism. In Britain, there are demands for statues honoring the perpetrators of colonialism to be brought down. European sports stars are kneeling down to honor Floyd. The New York Times opinion editor, meanwhile, is out of work after publishing an editorial calling on troops to deal with protests across the country.

The wave of protests fueled by Floyd's death and the social unrest it unleashed will almost certainly lessen in the days after his body was carried to his grave in a horse-drawn carriage, almost with the decorations of a state funeral for a National hero.

It will be days, weeks, or months before the lasting catalytic impact of your death can be properly assessed. But already, reforming the police to eradicate racism in the ranks after an endless list of deaths of African American men in custody is now a political breach in Washington, as CNN's Abby Phillip pointed out.

Already saluting the November election with fear and watching their president spell racial rhetoric as various crowds marched, Senate Republicans hastily prepared their own police reform bill after Democrats first acted.

The move reflected rapidly changing social trends after an extraordinary period in which a national and ultimately peaceful uprising brought a once-in-a-century pandemic to the background.

The crowded streets of American cities in support of the Black Lives Matter movement were a reminder that change really occurs in America only at the back of an awake and pushy population.

At another time, things could have been different. But in a season of illness and fear, the power of popular sentiment underscored humanity's power to write its own destiny, and may have gained intensity as a way out after weeks of coronavirus stoppages.

A global symbol

There are many reasons to doubt Rodney Floyd's prediction.

The country's fractured politics and the setbacks of the past against the times when racial progress was forged offer warning lessons. However, when representative for civil rights icon John Lewis comments that he has never seen racially mixed crowds marching for justice as more white citizens than ever walk metaphorically in the shoes of his African American brothers, it is clear that a mystical political force is at stake.

In a strange way, Floyd's death is also a sign of the country's undiminished cultural relevance abroad, despite a "United States First" president who has alienated many of his friends.

In France, Floyd's death has changed the policies that many cases of police brutality towards the French of color could not. The bottlenecks used by the arresting officers are now prohibited. Suddenly, Floyd's ubiquitous face peeks out from murals in Kenya, the West Bank, and, in a historical confluence hinting at the power of change, from a preserved section of the Berlin Wall. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struggled for a silent 21 seconds when asked to comment as he saw security forces driving protesters away before a photo of President Donald Trump outside an iconic Washington church.

In another, seemingly random but ultimately connected, act, protesters gathered at Oxford University to demand the removal of a statue of the fervent imperialist Sir Cecil Rhodes, who gave his name to US Rhodes scholarships. USA The program will now surely need a rebranding.

Floyd's death is also sparking a debate about Winston Churchill's complicated racial past, who many consider the best Brit in history. The wartime prime minister is praised for his leadership in defeating Nazism and working with President Franklin Roosevelt to save Western democracy, but his enthusiastic support for the British Empire led protesters to deface his statue in Parliament Square in London with a slogan that called it racist.

And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte confessed that he had re-examined the local tradition of wearing black for Christmas.

American enemies like Iran and China also noticed the riot. They rushed to portray Floyd's death as a state-sanctioned murder, seeking to undermine Washington's demands for political change in its repressive societies.

Floyd's death has moved from politics to culture and sports.

German Bundesliga soccer players emulated NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and knelt before games. NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace will race around a Virginia track in a black car on Wednesday with the slogan "Black Lives Matter" in the series that is very popular in the deep south. The PGA Tour, not known as a bastion of radical liberals, will reserve 8:46 a.m. tee time for a moment of silence when professional golf resumes play on Thursday morning, honoring the exact length Floyd lay on the ground in Minneapolis under the knee of the police officer.

In America's corporate boardrooms and newsrooms, a new calculation on race and discrimination is underway, and many employees are looking for the first time at the reality of discrimination that their minority colleagues understand very clearly.

Meanwhile, a squad of former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff went into hiding to reprimand an incumbent president in an unprecedented way after he threatened to deploy active-duty troops in the states and incorrectly portrayed several days of violence and looting as a reflection of all protesters

Impediments to change

Some of the changes of the last few weeks are irreversible. It is not an exaggeration to say that some minority citizens may not die because bottlenecks have been banned in many jurisdictions.

But Floyd probably won't be the last African-American man to die in a resonant case with racial overtones. If the story arc leans toward justice, it is a long and winding process. His death has not changed the reality of being black in the United States or elsewhere. African American parents will still have to talk to their children about how to behave with the police. The coronavirus, which has disproportionately affected black people, is making its own social comment on the disparities in American society.

And while police reform is now on everyone's lips, the half-life of enthusiasm for political change in Washington can quickly diminish. The best intentions are also easily tainted in the election season. The efforts of Trump and his conservative media supporters to link all Democrats with liberal colleagues who demand the dismantling and dismantling of the police are proof of this. Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, accused of doing too little to attract people of color when he lost the 2012 presidential election, is one of the few Republican senators who stood up to Trump. Still, its evolution and demonstration of consciousness are remarkable.

Democrats have their own contradictions to tackle. Presidential candidate Joe Biden, seeking to fill the leadership vacuum left by Trump, is strongly identified with criminal justice legislation in the 1990s that many activists see as a contributing factor to institutionalized racism.

A big change can also trigger counter-reactions. And one thing that Floyd's death did not alter is the reality of a president whose reflex is to resort to racial rhetoric to advance his own political ends.

Demonstrating that there is no fund, Trump scoffed Tuesday to talk about trying a national healing speech by suggesting that a video of a police officer pushing a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo, New York, about the ground was a "configuration". In a sign of how Republican senators can demonstrate an impediment to change, many would not even allow journalists to read the tweet to them on Tuesday, as if ignorance of the president's glorification of videotaped police violence freed them.

The White House and its assistants spent the past few days arguing that there is no systemic racism in the criminal justice system, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.

But one of the enduring images of the past few weeks may be the view of the White House surrounded by a tall black fence, with the President figuratively and literally blocking himself from the shifting political winds.