George Floyd's loved ones say they hope his funeral is just the beginning of widespread change.

In the two weeks after Floyd's death, tens of thousands flooded the streets of the United States, denouncing police brutality and demanding lasting change. Floyd's friends and loved ones say they hope his funeral is not the end, but instead marks the beginning of that widespread Call for change.

Floyd's old friend Jonathan Veal told CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday night that the two discussed the impact they wanted to make on their world, adding that Floyd had once said, "I want to touch the world."

"That comment, in the eleventh grade, was prophetic in nature," Veal said. "It is literally having a global impact."

"God took the rejected stone and made it the cornerstone of a movement that is going to change the entire world," said the Rev. Al Sharpton during Floyd's funeral.

Former Minneapolis officer tried to negotiate a plea agreement

All four officers involved in Floyd's death have been charged.

Derek Chauvin, who is seen in the video of a viewer pressing his knee against Floyd's neck as the man pleaded for his life, was initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors have added a more serious second-degree murder charge.

Local news station KMSP reported that Chauvin was negotiating a guilty plea agreement with the Hennepin County District Attorney's office and the United States Attorney before being charged and arrested.

"There were early negotiations with the defendant (Derek Chauvin), between the Hennepin County Prosecutor's Office and the United States Attorney," Hennepin County Prosecutor spokesman Chuck Laszewski said in a statement to the station.

CNN has contacted the Hennepin County District Attorney's office.

The other three officers, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, who helped contain Floyd, and Tou Thao, who was nearby, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. grade.

The families of other victims came to Floyd's funeral.

Floyd was buried next to his mother, whom he called while Chauvin kept one knee against his neck.

"You called Mom. We're going to put his body next to hers," Sharpton said. "But I know Mom hugged you already, George. You fought a good fight. You kept the faith. You finished your course. Go on and rest now. Go see Mom now. Let's keep fighting." "

During the service, Floyd's family was surrounded by the families of other black victims who lost their lives at the hands of the police, including Pamela Turner, Botham Jean, Michael Brown, and Eric Garner, who yelled that she couldn't breathe shortly before she died. . , like Floyd.

There was also the family of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who was shot earlier this year in Georgia by two men who claimed he looked like a suspect in a series of robberies.

"I am with all the mothers who have lost children at these events," Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper, told CNN Tuesday night. "We order change. We cannot lose another life because of such a tragedy. Something has to change."

She said she believes her son also called her during his last moments.

"Ahmaud was also killed on the streets and I know that at some point, in the last minutes of his life, Ahmaud thought of myself. I know he also screamed for me," he said. "It is heartbreaking to know that they both left as they left."

Changes in the police departments.

In the days after Floyd's death, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said the tactic Chauvin used is not one in which his officers are trained and that there was no reason to use it during the arrest.

"The technique that was used is not allowed," Frey had said. "And our boss has been very clear on that piece. There is no reason to apply that kind of pressure with one knee to someone's neck."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during Floyd's funeral that he was preparing to sign an executive order prohibiting strangulation in his city and enact other police reforms.

In Colorado, the Denver Police Department announced that it was banning chokes and carotid compressions "without exception." The department announced more changes to its procedures, including that officers will be required to inform a supervisor if they intentionally point a gun at someone.

And in Washington, the governor announced that he wants police throughout his state to restrict the use of strangleholds to restrain suspects.

"We need to rethink the use of police force and more broadly analyze police tactics," he said. "Possibly there are things where life itself is in danger … but the police will have to convince us that this is the situation."