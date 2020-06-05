George Floyd's memorial service remembers him for changing the world as bail is set for former officers charged with his death

"(The coffin) was not open, but we knew it was there," Philonise Floyd told CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday. "And just knowing it was there, it hurt."

The protests that were chaotic and confrontational last week were largely peaceful on Thursday. Protesters continue to call for justice for Floyd, who died after three officers knelt over him, one with a knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes, while in police custody. All four officers on the scene now face charges.

Recalling a video of Floyd's daughter Gianna on the shoulders of a friend saying "Daddy changed the world," Colorado Governor Jared Polis said at a press conference Thursday that he is seeing "an awakening of our conscience. national, one that had been long overdue. "

And Flint, Michigan, Sheriff Chris Swanson said Floyd's death message has been a tipping point that will change surveillance in America forever.

Rest George Rev. Al Sharpton he said at the memorial. "You changed the world, George."

Bail in the case of Floyd

Calls by protesters to the four officers at Floyd's death site were answered Wednesday.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were arrested Wednesday and appeared in court the following day on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting second-degree murders.

Their bond was set at $ 1 million each, or $ 750,000 under conditions including that they do not work in law enforcement or have contact with the Floyd family.

Kueng's lawyer advocated a lower bail because the incident took place on his third shift as a full-fledged police officer and he was with his training officer, Derek Chauvin.

Lane had only been in the force for four days at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer.

The video showed that Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck. Lane and Kueng helped contain Floyd, while Thao was nearby.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But prosecutors charged him on Wednesday with a more serious second-degree murder charge.

Chauvin is expected to appear in court next week.

But Philonise Floyd says the charges are not enough.

"I will never be comfortable until those officers are arrested for first degree murder, not second degree, not third degree," said Philonise Floyd. "That was premeditated and I want justice."

Protesters and police

Although protesters calling for justice for Floyd are under curfew in many cities and have clashed with police in recent days, Thursday's protests were largely peaceful.

Deputy Director Jeffrey Maddrey, commanding officer of the New York Police Patrol in Brooklyn North, told CNN's Jason Carroll that he could reduce interactions between police and protesters.

"I understand that people are frustrated … people want to see justice for what happened in Minneapolis, but I just asked people to be great, a lot of people here are very respectful, they just want to protest," Maddrey said. "But you know we also have a job to do, so just try to find that middle line and we were able to get everyone out of here peacefully."

Police and protesters were also seen negotiating outside the CNN Center in Atlanta when the city arrived at 9 p.m. curfew. While discussing the protests that continued at night, the two agreed that they did not want to see it become a conflict.

But the tone of peace was interrupted by some cases of violence. In Buffalo, New York, police shot down a 75-year-old man when two separate groups of protesters erupted in a physical altercation, Mayor Byron Brown said. The man is in serious but stable condition.

And many places still feel the consequences of the violence in the protests of previous days.

According to Chief Eddie Garcia, nearly 1,200 complaints have been filed against the San José Police Department since the protests began seriously four days ago. In that same time period, 180 people have been arrested for looting and vandalism, among other charges.

Video released by the Atlanta Journal Constitution showed a woman being beaten by an officer at a protest in the Buckhead area of ​​Atlanta last week.

CNN has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for comment and to find out if the officer involved faces disciplinary action, but to have No reply yet.

The woman suffered a broken clavicle, according to a press release from her lawyer.