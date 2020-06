People gather at a George Floyd mural in Minneapolis on May 29. The mural was painted by Greta McLain, Xena Goldman, and Cadex Herrera at the location where Floyd was killed. Brian Peterson / AP

George Floyd's death has echoed around the world, and proof can be found in buildings from Minneapolis to Montreal, Belfast to Berlin.

These are some of the eye-catching murals we've seen as street artists paying tribute to Floyd and showing their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.