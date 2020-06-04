George Floyd's protests are sparking surprising debate in black America

"I cried," says Wasow, an assistant professor of politics at Princeton University. "I am not without deep empathy for people's anger. I feel that anger."

However, his emotions soon turned to unease when he saw some protests about Floyd's death spiral in violence. It all seemed like a repeat of the racial unrest of the 1960s, which he believes gave the 1968 presidential election to Richard Nixon, who ran as a candidate for law and order.

Wasow says his research shows that violent black-led protests in the 1960s reduced white support for civil rights. And he says the recent violence in the George Floyd protests could turn more white voters to Trump in November.

"It could be moral. It could be fair," he says of the violence. "But it is not strategic."

Protesters have captured the world's attention in the past week. But there is a difference between getting attention and getting the change. How can people translate the energy unleashed by the protests into transformative actions?

This question and others have sparked vigorous debate among people like Wasow and other opinion leaders in the black community.

The debate has gone in some surprising directions and has challenged some long-standing assumptions. Black leaders face off for tactics, history, and even shared heroes. And lurking underneath many of these discussions is a growing sense of despair.

Some argue that nonviolent protest has not worked for blacks

There cannot be a racially charged protest without someone citing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose acts of nonviolent resistance fueled much of the civil rights movement.

When some of the recent protests turned violent, King became a shadow commentator. Critics of the violence cited Take of the king on a notorious racist politician of his day: "Every time a riot develops, help George Wallace."

Congressman John Lewis, the civil rights icon, released a recent statement saying that it could be related to the anger and despair of the protesters, but that they should be "constructive, not destructive".

But some black intellectual leaders are offering a different and surprising vision of what has worked for black protesters in the past.

"But the historical fact is that nonviolent protest has not been successful for black Americans," said Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist for the New York Times. in a much debated Twitter thread

"The Civil Rights Movement was not non-violent," he wrote, adding that he believes black protesters wooed white violence as a strategy.

"Peaceful protest did not produce the great civil rights legislation of the 1960s," he added. "The blacks who were bombarded with fire, water hoses, lynched, bitten by dogs, beaten to the pulp by the police trying to cross a bridge is what brought about the changes. The violence."

Others, however, say the nonviolent protests were vital to the movement's success.

"How are you telling me that the Montgomery bus boycott, 381 days of people walking miles to work, didn't break the backside of bus segregation?" says Wasow, the Princeton political scientist.

"Selma, the march in Washington, the ones sitting at the lunch counter, didn't that work?" he adds. "The civil rights movement broke Jim Crow. That is an incredible achievement and he did it primarily through non-violent means."

A more recent example may also be cited. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest against police brutality spread throughout the sport and beyond and helped transform the debate on racism into law enforcement.

Some argue that we shouldn't apply MLK's teachings to black youth today.

Melanye Price has a message for people who invoke King and non-violence to condemn recent protesters: stop him.

They forget that activists in the 1960s endured strenuous nonviolent training, says Price, a professor of political science at Prairie View A&M University.

Passing the other check on violence "is not instinctive," says Price, author of "The Race Whisperer: Barack Obama and the Political Uses of Race." She says critics speak of blacks as if "nonviolence has been genetically implanted in us."

"People are using Martin Luther King as a weapon against them (today's protesters). If King were alive today, we don't know where he would be," she says. "Using this cultural icon to be a hammer against these children is completely unfair. Of course, these children are not going to be in good control of their emotions."

NBA Hall of Fame member Kareem Abdul-Jabbar agrees and says the current protests are the only way that some marginalized Americans feel they can be heard.

"They don't get the political power or the financial power to change the circumstances, so what are they going to do? The riots are the voices of people who have no voice." he told CNN

"I just remember seeing a sign that someone stopped in Minneapolis that said, 'Can you hear us now? & # 39; & # 39; & # 39 ;, Jabbar said." I think it is a very moving statement. "

Some wonder if white allies are harming the cause

Many in the black community have long believed that blacks need white allies to help them succeed in the fight for equality. Whites joined civil rights groups and died alongside black activists. Any movement for social and racial justice needed to appeal beyond blacks, many thought.

Some are challenging that thought now.

Law enforcement officials have said George Floyd's protests have attracted white agitators, including armed, anti-government extremists and white supremacists who infiltrated demonstrations in Minneapolis.

Then there is Stacey Patton, a black commentator who has wondered aloud whether the strong white presence in the protests represents an act of solidarity or is it simply "performative."

"Are they trying to demonstrate their awakening and that they are not racist?" she asked in a recent opinion column in the Washington Post . "How are angry and traumatized blacks supposed to distinguish between sincere white allies and those whose engagement begins and ends with the farce of performative solidarity?"

Some argue that violent protests will help Trump get reelected

Some academics believe that images of black protesters choosing violence will provoke a backlash that will propel Trump to a second term. Research suggests that these fears are not unfounded.

Princeton professor Wasow published a research paper That examined the impact of media coverage of the violent protests that followed King's assassination in 1968 in places like Illinois, Ohio and New Jersey. He examined more than 275,000 newspaper headlines to see how the media framing of the protests shaped public opinion. Surveys showed that nonviolent protests increased white support for civil rights, while violent protests did just the opposite, he says.

That change was enough to turn the White House over to Nixon, who had launched his campaign to the "silent majority" of Americans who were not on the streets.

Wasow believes that images of black protesters burning buildings and looting shops reinforced a pre-existing narrative in United States history that black people are inherently criminals.

"That is a story about black people that the media has been telling for hundreds of years," he says. "That script is readily available to the American public, to journalists, and it's an easy beat for the media."

That script is so ingrained in the American psyche that even peaceful protests for racial justice provoke white anxiety, other research suggests.

Another scholar said in a recent research work That Trump's vocal support for the police during his 2016 presidential campaign helped him garner the support of white voters who were eager for the social changes proposed by Black Lives Matter protesters.

While many Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful, others turned violent, especially after a white police officer shot and killed Michael Brown, an unarmed black man, in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014.

New images of black protesters looting and burning buildings could spark anxiety among white voters who are already uneasy about demographic changes in the United States, says Kevin Drakulich, the newspaper's principal investigator and associate professor of criminal justice at Northeastern University in Boston.

"That tends to fit in with his views of resisting those changes on the grounds that black Americans are not deserving," he says. "It is a test in their minds of their unworthy nature."

Some wonder if the protests will change anything

Videos of black people being killed by the police keep coming. And the way these people were acting before they died doesn't seem to matter, says Price, the Prairie View A&M political scientist.

"What we have learned from the George Floyd video is that when you turn, when you're not causing trouble, when you have good control of your emotions, you still die," she says.

"If there is violence, there is racism. If there are peaceful protests, it is there. It is there if you are sleeping in your bed. It comes to find you wherever you are," says Price. "Yes, we could try to outwit racists, but racists could also be less racist."

But as people in the black community debate how to navigate after George Floyd's death, they received a sign of hope this week.

Her name is Ella Jones, and she began running for the city council during the 2014 riots.

Ferguson's protests attracted attention. But they did more than that.

Jones is the real change.