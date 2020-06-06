George Floyd's protests don't just happen in big cities, they're also in America's small towns

By participating in his hometown protest in Paducah, Kentucky, he gave him the opportunity to show his young mixed-race children that their voices are important, especially when blacks struggle to be heard in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The 23-year-old said she was proud to see her small town fight for justice in such a big way at the Chief Paduke statue, a historical marker of the city.

"We all bleed red," Willie said. "We are all one and the protest really showed that our community came together. It was beautiful."

And the message Willie believes has been sent to his children is this: "They are powerful, unique, brave and should not apologize for who they are and what they stand for," Willie said.

Thousands of people have demonstrated in communities around the world to protest and demand racial justice after the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old black man died May 25 at the hands of the Minneapolis police with his last moments recorded on video.

The national stage has shown us protests in big cities like Washington DC, New York and Los Angeles, but the small towns that dot the map, which you will never hear about, also protest with small acts of solidarity.

State College, Pennsylvania

State College, Pennsylvania is home to Penn State University, making it predominantly a university city. With most of his students out during the summer, Ryan Jones was surprised to see hundreds of people show up in the city center on Sunday.

The city, 192 miles west of Philadelphia, sits in the middle of a rural, white part of the state, according to Jones.

"Silence feels like complicity right now," he said. "The anger that fuels the protests is clearly warranted, and no one has made the point better than Dr. King: 'Mutiny is the language of the unheard'."

Local police officers attended but kept their distance and showed restraint, according to Jones. He said that while participating he could feel the anger and intensity, but the demonstration was peaceful.

Jones and his 15-year-old son marched with what he estimates to be between 1,000 and 1,500 people.

Farmington, Missouri

During Tuesday's protest at the St. Francois County Courthouse in Farmington, 73 miles south of St. Louis, Missouri, Grace Gilliam said she felt closer to her community than ever before.

Gilliam, who is home from college over the summer, said that growing up, it was difficult to speak in Farmington because she discovered that many in her community were narrow-minded. But on Tuesday, he saw people who wanted to adopt other ways of thinking.

"Even if it was small, it was loud and powerful," he said. "Some people don't see these things happening everywhere. It's not specifically in big cities where people of color face injustice, but throughout the United States."

Holland, Arkansas

Although farmer Chad Jones was alone in his efforts, he also wanted to show his children that even the smallest gesture can have the greatest impact.

The Netherlands is home to 552 people, and although the community is small, Jones said he wanted to "help change hearts and minds, and demonstrate that" not all small towns have small minds. "

So he stood outside his farm with his homemade "Black Lives Matter" sign while wearing a "Stand Up For Equality" shirt. After a time, a fellow farmer expressed interest in joining him.

"It's a relief to see more with open minds," said Jones. "People are angry. This has been happening for years and continues to happen. I understand why people of color are frustrated."

Solebury, Pennsylvania

Solebury had its primary elections on Tuesday, so Mallory Carr took advantage of the moment by voting and protesting with her neighbors.

Corr grew up in Solebury, a city with a conservative history. And he says he has never seen so much activism in his small town, 44 miles north of Philadelphia.

"I was naive admitting that a protest in my small town wouldn't matter so much in the shadow of nearby Philadelphia, New York and DC, but we met at a safe distance," she said.

With protesters socially distanced from each other, Carr and other members of the community stood on the road between the police station and a church with handwritten signs that read: "Black lives matter. White silence is violence." .

"I think real change can happen when you have difficult conversations with people, and as a member of this tight-knit community, I can use my privilege to express what I think is right," he said.