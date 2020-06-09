George Floyd's protests have turned police reform into the consensus position

The horrifying video of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has sparked the kind of soul searching for the role of the police in society and the systemic racism in the criminal justice system that many advocates have been lobbying for. during decades. And in Washington and in cities and states across the country, political leaders are beginning to listen.

A rare bipartisan consensus has emerged that police reform will be necessary to respond to the surge.

Now, Republican officials in red states like Texas, purple states like Wisconsin, and lawmakers in Washington are struggling to appear receptive to the surge in terrain calling for changes.

Democrats on Monday introduced a police reform bill in response to the protests. And by Tuesday, Republicans in Congress in the House and Senate said they planned to put forward their own reform proposals.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has publicly said he would be willing to support some provisions in the Democrats bill, including linking police training to federal funds, making it easier to remove those officers accused of misconduct and a provision to prevent officers from moving. from city to city in an effort to escape past allegations of misconduct.

"I want to work and see that we have laws. This is a moment in time," McCarthy told the Los Angeles Times. "This is the time when we must find where we can unite."

Lone African-American Senate Republican Tim Scott of South Carolina presented ideas on police reform to Republicans during his lunch on Tuesday. In the House, a Republican aide said Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, would publish his own proposal this week.

In Texas, where Floyd grew up, the Republican Governor of that state, Greg Abbott, seemed to go further. Speaking to journalists outside the Floyd memorial in Houston, Abbott directly linked the reform to the issue of racism.

"I promised his family, that he would use and incorporate his family in these discussions, that discussions on the way forward will not be taken by politicians, but will be led by family members, to be led by victims, they will be run by people who have suffered from racism for too long in this state and in this country, "said Abbott. "Other actions are being worked on to ensure that we do not have police brutality like what happened to George Floyd."

Grassroots activists push for change

Democrats have long pushed for police reforms and opposed growing militarization of local police departments, especially after the Ferguson, Missouri protests, following the death of Michael Brown in 2014.

But some activists, disappointed by some of the reforms that have been carried out since then and that have not slowed down the murder rate of unarmed people at the hands of the police, are now pushing for more extreme changes.

Police movements "disburse" and "abolish" represent some of the most dramatic proposals put forward at the grassroots level. In Minneapolis, the city council pledged in a veto-proof vote that they would try to fund the city police department after Floyd's death.

Trump has focused on a "law and order" message from the White House. And Republicans have taken over the police movement and are seeking to link national Democrats to the proposal.

However, most Democrats nationwide, including former Vice President Joe Biden, have said they do not support the police outlay.

Instead, Democrats and Republicans each seek their own reforms, which in itself represents a degree of bipartisan agreement that has been virtually impossible to find elsewhere on Washington.

Case in point: Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, an ally of the President, introduced this election to voters in a tweet Monday.

"Reform the police or disburse the police? I choose reform," Walker wrote.

The reason is clear: The American public overwhelmingly supports the change. In poll after poll in the past two weeks, voters made it clear they believe there are problems with the American police.

A dramatic change in opinion.

A new CNN / SSRS poll found that 67% of Americans believe that the criminal justice system favors white people over black people in this country. And the same percentage says racism is a big problem today, compared to just 49% in 2015, a year after Brown's death in Ferguson.

Those findings were echoed in a recent survey from Monmouth University that found that 57% of Americans believe that police are more likely to use excessive force against black people, compared to 34% in 2016.

That change is dramatic and rare, according to a well-known pollster.

"In my 35 years of polling, I have never seen such a rapid or profound change of heart. We are a different country today than just 30 days ago," wrote Republican pollster Frank Luntz. "The political, economic and social consequences are too great to fit in a tweet.

"This is great. This is great & # 39; Beatles on Ed Sullivan & # 39;" he said.

To explain why this may be happening and why Republicans in particular may be forced to listen, just look at where the protests are taking place.

People are taking to the streets in big cities, yes. But they are also appearing in small towns.

In Whitefish, Montana, Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of the predominantly white city to call for an end to police brutality.

A similar scene played out in an overwhelmingly white Vidor, Texas, with a population of 10,000, as residents silently knelt in honor of Floyd.

While Trump and his top aides have denied that systemic racism exists in the police, the terrain has been shifting under them.

Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney and former President George W. Bush have spoken about racial disparities in police surveillance revealed by the Floyd murder.

Karl Rove, the mastermind behind Bush's political rise, sees the writing on the wall.

"Do white Americans feel the same pressure as black and brown families? Do white families fear that their children will be detained for no reason other than their skin color? No. So they will never relate in exactly the same way. "Rove told Tim Alberta of POLITICO. "But I think they are much more related than they were 10 or 20 years ago. And I think that changes the party, to a certain extent, it advances."

"But the days of 'locking them up and throwing away the key' are gone. It is no longer enough," he said.