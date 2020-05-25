George Lucas almost sold Star Wars before the Empire struck back

George Lucas considered selling Star Wars before doing The Empire Strikes Back. It's no secret that Lucas had a very difficult time during the production of the original. Star Wars movement, which he directed. The project affected him greatly and affected his health as he struggled to just make the movie. When it was time to move on to a sequel, Lucas decided he would never go through that experience again and only served as a producer. Irvin Kershner, Lucas's mentor at USC, was hired to direct the film that would become The Empire Strikes Back.

In hindsight, it's safe to say that everything worked very well. Although the initial reactions were more varied, The Empire Strikes Back he is now hailed as one of the best Star Wars movies and for many it is still the gold standard of the franchise. However, things could have been very different if Lucas had followed his initial instinct and gone from Star Wars Following A new hope.

Empire feature that celebrates the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back The premiere includes a quote from Lucas, where he revealed at one point that he was going to give Fox control of the franchise:

"At first I was thinking about selling everything to Fox … I would just take my percentage and go home and never think about Star Wars again. But the truth is that I was captivated by the thing … And I can't help but get angry or excited when something is not as it is supposed to be. I can see that world. I know how characters live and breathe. "





It's funny to think that this once crossed Lucas's mind, because in fact the exact opposite happened. Although Fox distributed the The Empire Strikes Back In theaters, Lucas financed the production budget from his own pocket, allowing him to maintain creative control. Of course, he then remained actively involved with the Star Wars franchise, producing Return of the Jedi, writing and directing the three prequels, and creating The Clone Wars (among other things). It wasn't until Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 that he officially retired from the galaxy far, far away. While many would have understood if Lucas wanted to get away sooner The Empire Strikes Back (again, A new hope It was notoriously difficult to do), his reasoning for staying is also logical. Star Wars He is Lucas's baby, and since he was so connected to that universe, he wanted to see it through himself. It would have been difficult for Lucas to see someone else Star Wars continuation; He was sadly disappointed with the direction Disney took for the trilogy sequel.

There is no denying that if Lucas had left Star Wars More than 40 years ago, the franchise, as fans know, would have been completely different. It is unknown how Fox would have handled a Star Wars sequel and any other movies that followed. Knowing how lucrative the films were, the studio could have sought to keep it running throughout the 1980s, rather than ending the original trilogy in three installments. There is also the possibility of what was then known as Star wars 2 would not have received the "Episode V" rating, raising questions about how Fox & # 39; s Star Wars would have addressed the concept of prequels. It's an interesting scenario to consider, but even though Lucas has had a fair amount of ups and downs, most would agree that it's the best thing he kept in command. Star Wars for a long time.

