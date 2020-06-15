George P. Bush warns protesters: & # 39; Don't mess with the Alamo & # 39;

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, responding to rumors that protesters were seeking to attack the Alamo, had a clear warning to anyone who might be considering causing damage to the San Antonio historic site.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday, Bush, the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, made reference to social media rumors that protesters might come to the Alamo and made it clear that officers were already available to counter any problem that may arise.

"The Alamo is the Texas Sanctuary of Freedom. And it will be defended," Bush said, adding that his office was monitoring the situation. "Rest assured that we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, the Department of Public Safety and the National Guard to protect this sacred site. My message to protesters is simple: Don No you mess with El Alamo. "

Bush then shared an image of what protesters can expect to find.

So far, Bush's warning comes when protesters have attacked several historic sites.

Protesters who have taken to the streets after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis have targeted a number of historic sites and monuments, including the Lincoln Memorial, the World War II Memorial, and the statue of General Casimir Pulaski at the National Mall. In Washington, as well as the Clayton Jackson McGhie Memorial in Duluth, the Robert Gould Shaw in Boston and the 54th Regiment Memorial and the Colorado Soldiers Monument in Denver. Confederate monuments across the country have also been attacked, though sometimes with the support of local officials.

Protesters demonstrated outside the Alamo on Saturday, but it had nothing to do with recent race-related protests against police brutality. Local KSAT reported that the weekend protest opposed a plan to restore the site that included moving the Cenotaph Alamo monument several hundred feet from where it currently stands.

Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report.