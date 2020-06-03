George W. Bush finally enters the right side of history (opinion)





But several recent and previous steps brought us to this place.

First May 25: That day, four police officers killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Each one has been fired , but so far only one, Derek Chauvin , has been charged with third degree murder and second degree involuntary manslaughter. Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family attorney, said he anticipated the three others He would be charged before Mr. Floyd's funeral next Tuesday.

However, none of this would have happened without the bravery of a teenager. Darnella Frazier 17 years old – Our warrior princess. The nation owes him a debt of gratitude.

The simple act of filming this fatal episode inflicted trauma on this young woman, but she persisted. He recorded the video of approximately 10 minutes in a single section. Why was it so significant? Because too often white Americans learn of the police shooting of an unarmed black man, woman, or child and begin by asking: what did the dead black person do to provoke the police?





