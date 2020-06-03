George W. Bush finally enters the right side of history (opinion)

But several recent and previous steps brought us to this place.
First May 25: That day, four police officers killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. Each one has been fired, but so far only one, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third degree murder and second degree involuntary manslaughter. Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family attorney, said he anticipated the three others He would be charged before Mr. Floyd's funeral next Tuesday.
However, none of this would have happened without the bravery of a teenager. Darnella Frazier 17 years old – Our warrior princess. The nation owes him a debt of gratitude.
The simple act of filming this fatal episode inflicted trauma on this young woman, but she persisted. He recorded the video of approximately 10 minutes in a single section. Why was it so significant? Because too often white Americans learn of the police shooting of an unarmed black man, woman, or child and begin by asking: what did the dead black person do to provoke the police?
This time we saw the beginning, the during and the after. There were no excuses anyone could invent. (Of course, a significant exception here is the Chief of the Minnesota Police Union, whose repulsive comments tell their own cynical story; I am not going to dignify the discussion about them in this space).
We hear Floyd say "I can't breathe." We saw him in handcuffs and we saw that his body seemed to weaken. We saw ex-officer Chauvin with his knee around Floyd's neck and his hands in his pockets. (By the way, who has his hands in his pockets if he fears for his life?) We saw the other three policemen doing nothing to de-escalate the situation, making themselves complicit in his murder.
On Monday night, President Donald Trump made the fateful decision to send law enforcement to quell a gathering of peaceful citizen protesters in Washington, with rubber bullets and tear gas, which were covered live, in reports from news on split screen as the president gave his press conference. I wanted a photo shoot: walk to the Episcopal Church of San Juan (without invitation or permission from your leadership, I might add) and hold a Bible, upside down. These actions, I predict, will prove to be the dumbest things he will do for what came after them.
They gave the alleged Democratic candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden, the national stage the next morning and the opportunity to appear presidential. I say this as someone who has registered as not being a fan. But Biden spoke about serious police reform and the end of systemic racism. I have to give that to him. He looked like a leader and oozed empathy, which contrasted with our chief narcissist.
But the real surprise came Tuesday night: Trump's behavior caused former President George W. Bush raise his voice, issuing a statement with his wife, Laura Bush.
Yes. That George W. Bush. The man famous for countless black deaths that happened on his watch almost 15 years ago, due to Hurricane Katrina, because her administration was unable to handle a natural disaster in one state. That George W. Bush has decided to be on the right side of history. And this is quite revealing of the moment we are in. George W. Bush asks "How do we end systemic racism in our society?" He says we need to listen to those on the ground dealing with this. And he is right.
2020 means that all Americans are deciding whether to side with President of racial harassment, or the American people protesting for our democracy to be inclusive of black Americans.
George W. Bush made the right choice. As he told us on Tuesday: "Achieving justice for all is everyone's duty."
Whose side will you be on?