George W. Bush Talks About George Floyd's Protests: "Responses to American Problems Live Up to American Ideals"

Bush, a Republican, said in a statement that he and former First Lady Laura Bush "are distressed by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."

"However, we have resisted the urge to speak, because this is not the time to lecture. It is time for us to listen. It is time for the United States to examine our tragic failures, and as we do so, we will also see some of our strengths, "the statement said.

Comments come as widespread protests – some of whom have sometimes turned violent – continue to play across the country demanding justice for Floyd, a black man who was killed last week by a white police officer in Minneapolis Protesters have taken to the streets in recent days to draw attention to the case and police violence across the United States. say they want to see the charges of the four police officers involved in Floyd's death, although authorities have so far only charged the officer who was seen in a video with Floyd's knee to his neck.

"America's greatest challenge has long been uniting people of vastly different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity. The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once nearly divided our country, still threaten our Union. The answers to American problems are found honoring American ideals, the fundamental truth that all human beings are created equal and endowed by God with certain rights, "Bush said in the statement.

Although the statement does not mention President Donald Trump, who has been criticized for his response to the riots, his tone contrasts sharply with Trump's public comments. President has taken a strong man approach to the situation and fueled racial tensions with controversial statements about the protests

"Many doubt the justice of our country, and with good reason. Blacks see the repeated violation of their rights without an urgent and adequate response from US institutions," Bush said.

The former president also denounced the looting and destruction that has occurred in some cities in recent days, saying: "Looting is not liberation, and destruction is not progress."

Former President Barack Obama also recently issued a statement on Floyd's death, saying last week that all Americans should "work together to create a & # 39; new normal & # 39; in which the legacy of intolerance and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts."

Jessica Jordan and CNN's Paul Murphy contributed to this report. s



