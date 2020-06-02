George W. Bush Talks About George Floyd's Protests: "Responses to American Problems Live Up to American Ideals"

Bush, a Republican, said in a statement that he and former First Lady Laura Bush "are distressed by the brutal suffocation of George Floyd and disturbed by the injustice and fear that suffocate our country."

"However, we have resisted the urge to speak, because this is not the time to lecture. It is time for us to listen. It is time for the United States to examine our tragic failures, and as we do so, we will also see some of our strengths, "the statement said.

"America's greatest challenge has long been uniting people of vastly different backgrounds into a single nation of justice and opportunity. The doctrine and habits of racial superiority, which once nearly divided our country, still threaten our Union. The answers to American problems are found honoring American ideals, the fundamental truth that all human beings are created equal and endowed by God with certain rights, "Bush said in the statement.