Georgia Black Sheriff Says Rayshard Brooks Shooting By Atlanta Police Was "Completely Justified"

Burke County, Georgia Sheriff Alfonzo Williams argued Tuesday that Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe was "completely justified" in using deadly force against Rayshard Brooks, 27, whose death sparked a new round of protests. and controversies over surveillance and racial discrimination. In the USA

Brooks was shot while trying to flee Rolfe and another officer, Devin Brosnan, who had attempted to arrest Brooks after he failed a sobriety test. Brooks had stolen one of the officers' Tasers and attempted to shoot it in Rolfe's direction as he ran.

"This is the third law enforcement agency that I have been head of," Williams, who is black, told CNN. "In all the agencies I have been to, I have required all officers wearing a Taser to be teased so that they understand the disability."

"Five seconds; 1,001, 1,002, 1,003, 1,004, 1,005. That's five full seconds [when] if an officer is hit with that Taser than him, all of his muscles will be locked and he will be unable to move and respond. And without However, he remains responsible for every weapon on his belt.

"So if that officer had been hit, he still has a firearm at his side and the probability that he would be trampled on the head or that his firearm would be taken and used against him was a probability. And then he did what had to do. And this was a completely justified shooting. "

"So you think lethal force here was necessary?" CNN presenter Brianna Keilar asked. Williams said yes and argued that the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution allowed that kind of force. "There is nothing malicious or sadistic in the behavior of these officers."

Shortly after Brooks' death, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned, Rolfe was fired, and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty.

"It is very unfortunate that the law enforcement leaders in the state of Georgia have not come out and joined in this case," Williams said. "I think it's political and it doesn't make sense.

"We are sending the wrong message to our black youth. We are telling them that it is okay, that they can run away from the police, that they can take a gun from the police, they can fight the police and point a gun at the police, and don't expect that nothing happens. That's the wrong message to send to black youth. "

Brooks' case, Williams said, was categorically different from the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, which he said were "very clear and outrageous violations of politics and law."

The sheriff added that while police in the United States generally have problems with officers using force against black people, they did not necessarily think that was the case at the Brooks meeting.

"You don't seem to know it," said Keilar. "He seems to be saying that perhaps there could be a possibility that perhaps the escalation to the use of the Taser would not have happened if he were a white man [under arrest]."

"I'm not saying that at all," Williams replied. "I am saying that what happened in the Brooks case is completely justified, 100 percent. And an officer generally goes to work every day, not concerned if a perpetrator is black or white. He is there to do a job."