Georgia camp closed due to 260 positive tests for COVID-19

A Georgia sleeping camp that required masks for counselors was forced to close in June after more than 260 attendees contracted coronaviruses, the Centers for Disease Control said.

Of 344 campers and staff tested for the COVID-19 virus, 260 tested positive in the weeks after the camp closed, according to the CDC analysis, released on Friday.

The camp, identified as YMCA Camp High Harbor by local media WSB-TV, opened for campers overnight on June 21, only to close six days later.

In that short time, dozens of campers became ill: 51 of the 100 children in the camp ages 6 to 10 tested positive, according to the CDC. Children accounted for 168 of the 260 positive cases, although older counselors were more likely to contract the disease.

Only 74 percent of camp attendees who tested positive for the symptoms experienced the CDC, primarily fever, headache, and sore throat.

The outbreak occurred despite "multiple" precautionary measures taken by camp officials, according to the CDC report, but the use of masks was not universal and was not mandatory for campers.

The children also slept in "relatively large cohorts" in cabins with minimal air circulation, where "participating in singing and regular cheers likely contributed to the transmission," CDC researchers said.

"SARS-CoV-2 spread efficiently in a youth-focused nighttime environment, resulting in high attack rates among people of all age groups," the researchers wrote.

"Children of all ages are susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and, unlike early reports, they could play an important role in transmission."

Metro Atlanta YMCA officials now say they "regret" the decision to open.

"Attending Camp High Harbor is a tradition that many generations of families AND look forward to every summer," the organization said in a statement to NBC News.

"Many of these people contacted the Y to express their desire that we open our resident camps in an effort to create normalcy in the lives of their children due to the detrimental impact of COVID-19," the statement continued.

"This weighed heavily on our decision to open, a hindsight decision that we now regret."